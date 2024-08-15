New AI assistant for easier data access in production

inray expands its cloud platform manubes with innovative new features

With the release of version 1.2, inray expands its manubes platform with multiple new features, including an AI-based chat assistant.

manubes is a cloud platform for the manufacturing and processing industries that offers extensive options for the collection, organization and real-time visualization of production data as well as the control and automation of production processes.

With version 1.2, manubes receives an innovative AI feature. The new manubes Chat Assistant uses natural language processing to analyze existing data and answer detailed questions about machines and devices, schedules, resources and many other aspects of production. The assistant is available to manubes users at any time and ensures that the right data is provided at the right time, eliminating delays that slow down decisions due to missing data.

The new AI assistant not only realizes time savings in data preparation but also provides new insights through the analysis of large and complex data volumes.

In addition to the new chat assistant, manubes version 1.2 adds the option to import tables from connected SQL databases into the manubes data model structure with just a few clicks.

The manubes Page Designer has been expanded with additional options for creating individualized production dashboards and other visualizations.

Detailed information about the new features with manubes 1.2 can be found at www.manubes.com/manubes-release-1-2/.

At www.manubes.com/test-now/ interested users can create a free trial account and test the different manubes features in their personal cloud environment.

About manubes:

manubes is an innovative digitalization solution for industrial production.

The cloud platform by German software developer inray offers extensive and scalable possibilities for the central collection and storage of production data, real-time visualization of process parameters and production metrics as well as the workflow-based automation of production processes. End users in production gain access to no-code tools that enable a quick development of individual solutions for production planning, control and monitoring.

manubes offers worldwide access on a variety of devices and implements a modern security concept.

inray is a leading provider of solutions for Industry 4.0 and the optimization of industrial operations and processes. The company offers innovative products and services for process optimization and data acquisition as well as automation system integration. With a focus on reliability, efficiency and future-proofing, inray helps its customers to optimize their production processes and gain competitive advantages.

Contact

inray Industriesoftware GmbH

Sören Rose

Holstenstraße 40

25560 Schenefeld

Phone: +49 4892-89008-0

Fax: +49 4892-89008-0

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.inray.de/en/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.