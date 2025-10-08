Netceed drives a low-carbon future with science-backed goals

ESG: Netceed pledges commitment to Science-Based Targets (SBTs)

Kabelsketal, 08.10.25 – Netceed is proud to announce that its Science-Based Targets (SBTs) have been officially approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This milestone underscores Netceed“s rigorous commitment to align its greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction trajectory with the latest climate science – and to play an active role in limiting global temperature rise below 1.5°C.

Strong Climate Commitment

Ambitious goals: Reduce emissions in line with science and to remain in the 1.5 degrees pathway from the 2015 Paris Agreement by committing to reduce scope 1&2 absolute GHG emissions by 63% by 2035 (baseline 2022), scope 3 GHG emissions from use of sold product by 67% per unit value added by 2035 (baseline 2022) and that 67% of its suppliers by spend covering purchased goods and services will have SBTs by 2030.

Verification and credibility: Approval from the SBTi confirms that Netceed“s roadmap meets best-in-class standards, supporting transparency and accountability in corporate climate action.

Strategic Integration of Sustainability

Netceed“s Science-Based Targets are embedded into its broader sustainability strategy, which includes:

Shift to 100% renewable electricity in operations by 2035

Decarbonization of its car fleet, shifting to electric by 2035

Make further energy efficiency gains at facilities

Supplier engagement program, fostering scope3 reductions across its value chain through collaboration

„Achieving SBTi approval is a critical milestone for Netceed,“ remarks Juliette Gaussem, Netceed“s Global Head Sustainability. „It validates our climate ambitions and strengthens the trust of our customers, partners, and investors. We remain committed to necessary and measurable action.“

Supporting Industry“s Action

By joining a global cohort of companies with approved Science-Based Targets, Netceed reinforces its position as an industry leader in network industry enablement. This achievement reflects:

A strategic investment in operational decarbonization

Transparent tracking of emissions performance, reported annually publicly its progress

A scalable framework to drive continuous improvement and innovation

„Our SBTi validation reinforces our roadmap to a low-carbon future,“ adds Alper Turken, CEO of Netceed. „We“re determined to deliver impact, not only in our operations, but through how we collaborate with customers and suppliers.“

For more on our sustainability journey:

Visit our website: https://netceed.com/sustainability/

SBTi Targets Register: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/

Netceed is a global leader in distribution, logistics, technical engineering, and product design with over 30 years of expertise and performance supporting the telecommunications and broadband industry.

Netceed supplies and distributes a comprehensive range of passive and active equipment and tooling for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting all technologies including FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, and data center.

Netceed´s comprehensive portfolio of 90,000+ products from nearly 1,500 industry-leading suppliers, along with their value-added supply chain solutions support carriers´ seamless delivery of high-speed Internet, Video, Data, and Voice services to Residential, Business, and Mobile Users.

Netceed employs around 1,800 people across 19 countries and counting, and its experienced team works hard every day shaping the future of communication networks across the globe.

For more information, visit www.netceed.com

