montratec named TOP 100 innovator for the third time in a row

Convincing innovative strength – For the third year in a row, montratec GmbH belongs to the innovation elite of German medium-sized companies and is honored with the TOP 100 seal 2024. Also in 2024, the high-tech company continues scoring points with future-oriented, energy-efficient and customized intralogistics 4.0 solutions of the intelligent transfer system montrac®.

„The renewed award with the TOP 100 seal 2024 is a great confirmation that innovation in our company is no coincidence but deeply implemented in the DNA of our intelligent and individual montrac® transfer solutions“, says Sven Worm, CEO of montratec GmbH. „With the 2023 accession to Columbus McKinnon (CMCO), a leading global provider in intelligent motion solutions and product technologies for lifting, positioning and conveying materials, we will continue as an operating company within the Columbus McKinnon portfolio. The acquisition by CMCO means global resources for montratec and enables us to further continue investing our innovative strength in the creative development of industry-leading, individual intralogistics 4.0 solutions.“

The TOP 100 innovation competition recognizes German SMEs for their innovation management based on a scientific selection process. In this unique innovation competition, an independent research team led by Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke (Vienna University of Economics and Business) identifies the most innovative and sustainable companies based on more than 100 criteria in the five assessment categories: ‚Innovation-friendly Senior Management“, ‚Climate of Innovation‘, ‚Innovative Processes/Organization‘, ‚Outward looking/Open Innovation‘ and ‚Successful Innovations‘.

The modular designed montrac® transfer system consists of a modularly, flexibly expandable aluminum monorail system and different transport shuttle types that operate autonomously on the monorail and independently find the optimal route to their destination – even via different transport levels and under the ceiling. „A key component of our intelligent intralogistics 4.0 solutions is the internationally standardized, manufacturer-independent IO-Link control interface“, explains Worm.

„As a provider of individual and future-oriented intralogistics 4.0-solutions we have a dedicated innovation mandate to recognize customer needs and industry-specific trends in intralogistics and process automation at an early stage. The repeated award is an incentive to continue to promote and expand this culture on innovation for keeping our customers one step ahead of the competition in the future“, summarizes Worm.

The core business of montratec is focused on solutions for industrial intralogistics and process automation. With more than 5,000 installations of the intelligent montrac® automation and transport system worldwide, montratec offers innovative and customer-specific solutions for internal transport and process automation in all industrial areas as well as in cleanroom production. The montratec GmbH has about 150 employees at the company headquarters in Dauchingen (Germany). In addition, montratec GmbH maintains direct sales in Europe, North America, and Asia, as well as further international representations through specialized dealers. Additional information can be found at www.montratec.de/en/

Company-Contact

montratec GmbH

Julia Krüger

Zeissstraße 1

78083 Dauchingen

Phone: +49 (0)7720 3059 426

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.montratec.de/

