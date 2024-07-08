montratec joins the innovation elite among German SMEs for the third consecutive time

Awarded as TOP 100 innovator 2024 for outstanding professional innovation performance

For the third time in a row, the German high-tech company montratec has been awarded the TOP 100 seal 2024. An impressive „A+“ rating in the TOP 100 innovation competition establishes montratec as an international benchmark for innovation management. Ranga Yogeshwar, the renowned science journalist and mentor to TOP 100 companies, congratulated montratec GmbH at the award ceremony during the 9th German SME Summit in Weimar for their outstanding professional innovation performance. The company received above-average ratings in four out of five categories: ‚Innovation-friendly Senior Management‘, ‚Climate of Innovation‘, ‚Innovative Processes/Organization‘, and ‚Outward looking/Open Innovation‘.

The high-tech company, one of the leading companies for automation solutions, leverages the intelligent transfer system montrac® to develop future-oriented, energy-efficient, and customized intralogistics 4.0 solutions for the linking of industrial production and logistics processes.

„The renewed award marks another significant milestone for our company, confirming that innovation remains a critical driver in the continuous development of our intelligent and individual montrac® transfer system“, says Sven Worm, CEO of montratec GmbH. „Also in the future, we are committed to customer-oriented innovation processes in order to contribute to a further reduction of the global carbon footprint.“

In the unique TOP 100 innovation competition, the most innovative and sustainable companies in the German mid-size market are recognized for their innovation management in a scientifically based selection process. An independent research team, led by Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke from the Vienna University of Economics and Business, evaluates and determines the top innovators based on more than 100 criteria across five assessment categories: ‚Innovation-friendly Senior Management‘, ‚Climate of Innovation, ‚Innovative Processes/Organization‘, ‚Successful Innovations‘, and ‚Outward looking/Open Innovation‘.

The intralogistics company montratec has successfully positioned itself internationally with its intelligent montrac® transfer system. It consists of a modular, flexibly expandable aluminum monorail system and different types of transport shuttles that operate autonomously on the monorail and independently find the optimal route to the destination. Even across various transport levels and under the ceiling, montrac® facilitates a fully automated, smooth, and highly precise material flow from batch size 1 to high-volume production. Certified for a wide range of production environments (including ESD, EMC, dry room, up to clean room class ISO 5), montrac® particularly convinces due to its sustainability, energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, flexibility in system design, and maximum operational reliability. „The internationally standardized, manufacturer-independent IO-Link control interface is a key component of our intelligent intralogistics 4.0 solutions“, explains Worm.

„Innovation segways customer benefits and is the key to success in a constantly changing market. With our culture of innovation, we promote entrepreneurial thinking in the company and operate globally. The award is another incentive for us to expand our core competence in process automation and intralogistics internationally, while continuously observing new trends and developments on the market“, summarizes Worm.

The core business of montratec is focused on solutions for industrial intralogistics and process automation. With more than 5,000 installations of the intelligent montrac® transfer system worldwide, montratec offers innovative and customer-specific solutions for the linking and automation of intralogistics processes in all industrial areas as well as in cleanroom production. Around 150 employees work at the company’s headquarters in Dauchingen (Germany). Since 2023, montratec GmbH has been continued as an operating company within the Columbus McKinnon portfolio. Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) is a global leader in lifting, material handling, and intelligent motion control technology. The montratec GmbH has direct sales in Europe, North America, and Asia, as well as further international representations through specialized dealers. Additional information can be found at www.montratec.de/en/

