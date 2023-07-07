montratec in the TOP 100 innovation elite for the second time in a row

High-tech intralogistics company awarded in two categories as TOP 100 innovator 2023

The German high-tech company montratec from Niedereschach (Baden-Württemberg), winner of the TOP 100 seal for the second time in a row, scores this year in two categories in the coveted innovation competition of German medium-sized businesses. During the German SME Summit in Augsburg, Ranga Yogeshwar, science journalist and accompanying mentor of the TOP 100 innovation competition, honored montratec GmbH in the 30th anniversary year of the competition for outstanding innovation achievements in the categories „Innovation-promoting top management“ and „Innovation Climate“.

The TOP 100 seal, the best-known and most coveted award in the German SME sector, is received by companies that can convince the jury led by innovation researcher Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke of the Vienna University of Economics and Business in a scientifically proven selection process based on more than 100 test criteria in five categories. The aim is to prove that innovations in the company are not a product of chance but are systematically realized and that new products or product improvements are successfully introduced on the market. With the intelligent montrac® transfer system, the high-tech company montratec offers energy-efficient, customer-specific and low-maintenance intralogistics 4.0 solutions with a minimum carbon footprint for all industrial areas – in particular for e-mobility, battery production, and recently also in the aerospace industry.

„The repeated award as TOP 100 innovator in the German SME sector is a great honor for us and at the same time a great motivation to further develop our portfolio of innovative intralogistics solutions individually tailored to customer needs – particularly in view of current challenges such as climate change and scarcity of resources“, emphasizes Sven Worm, CEO of montratec GmbH. „With the intelligent montrac® monorail and shuttle transport system we offer highly available and energy-efficient Intralogistics 4.0 system installations that can be flexibly adapted to the respective industrial requirements and have an excellent eco-balance due to minimal power consumption. Only by focusing on innovations can we ensure tomorrow“s economic success, whereby our driving force remains our strongly pronounced customer focus.“

The montrac® transfer system, consisting of a modular aluminum monorail system and different, autonomously controlled transport shuttle types, is characterized by a variety of system advantages and enables a fully automated, vibration-free and high-precision material flow from batch size 1 to high-volume production. Certified for a wide range of production environments – such as ESD, EMC, dry room and clean room class ISO 5 – montrac® convinces in particular with its extreme reliability, flexibility in system design, sustainability, cost-effectiveness, high energy efficiency, and asynchronous control technology. This enables the autonomously controlled montrac® transport shuttles to move transport goods independently in different directions and at different speeds with minimum power consumption on the monorail. Thus, the material flow of complete production lines can be automated and productivity increased.

„The award in the categories ‚Innovation-promoting top management‘ and ‚Innovation climate‘ confirms that we encourage our employees to be creative, think innovatively, and give them sufficient freedom to develop new concept ideas“, affirms Worm and adds: „In order to continue to increase the performance and innovative strength of our company, we rely on a highly motivated team. We are constantly looking for new talents nationally and internationally in a wide range of industrial areas.“

The core business of montratec is focused on solutions for industrial intralogistics and process automation. With more than 3,000 installations of the intelligent montrac® automation and transport system worldwide, montratec offers innovative and customer-specific solutions for internal transport and process automation in all industrial areas as well as in cleanroom production. The montratec GmbH has about 150 employees at the company headquarters in Niedereschach (Germany). In addition, montratec GmbH maintains direct sales in Europe, North America, and Asia, as well as further international representations through specialized dealers. Additional information can be found at Additional information can be found at www.montratec.de/en/

