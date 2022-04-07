Mission sustainability – think different, go eco

Find out more about sustainability at Schlenker on our website

Schlenker attach great importance to sustainabillity

We at Schlenker Spannwerkzeuge attach great importance to sustainability and a responsible approach to our environment. We conserve resources when developing new technologies and consciously face the resulting environmental as well as economic challenges. Corporate success and responsible action are not contradictory for us!

Save and generate energy

We pay attention to a constant reduction of our energy consumption by switching to LED lighting, optimizing our production processes and sorting out obsolete machines as well as by switching to machines or assets with highly efficient motors. In addition, we place a great importance on sustainable energy production. For this reason, we produce our own electricity through a photovoltaic system on the roof. We also use our combined heat and power units to generate electricity in addition to heat, and in summer we can use them for air conditioning the building through absorption refrigeration systems. Another sustainable option for heating the production and office building is also provided by the exhaust heat from our production machines.

For the love of the environment – digitalization at Schlenker

We also see the digitalization of our processes as a great opportunity to work sustainably. In this way, we offer digital and simple customer support, thus saving on travel. For the love of the environment, we also completely waived the sending of paper invoices by switching our system to e-invoices.

Ecological waste management and packaging materials

Waste management plays a major role in sustainability order to protect the climate and save resources. We pay close attention to consistent waste separation by qualified disposal companies. In addition, we are always reducing plastic in our shipping and packaging materials. For this reason, we only use ecologically degradable paper tape.

Visit our new website – it is now online!

Schlenker Team has just released their new website. See things as you’ve never seen them before. Don’t miss the opportunity to check it out directly and be excited by the modern design and user-friendliness.

One website – all of our products

On our new website everyone can find our entire product portfolio like never before. Our focus was to give all visitors a quick, easy and detailed overview of our products and our key competence. Each product page is packed with information and technical details that are perfectly combined with exclusive three-dimensional visualization and comparison functions.

360° view feature

All items that show the 360 ° logo, can be rotated freely. Just one click on the product image to activate the function and the user can drag the article to the right or left to move it.

Compare feature

All products that show the details -button, can be compared with its standard version. A simply click on the ‚Details‘ button activates the feature and a drag of the cursor left or right compares items in a sectioned view.

All features are currently available for desktop computers, notebooks and mobile devices.

If you would like any support or detailed explanation on our products, we will of course be glad to assist you at any time.

The Schlenker team hopes you enjoy exploring our new website!

Check it out on https://www.schlenker-spannwerkzeuge.de/en/

Since its foundation in 1952 by Hans Schlenker, the Schlenker company has fully specialized in the production of high-quality clamping tools.

The focus on the customer as well as uncompromisingly high quality runs like a red thread through the more than 70 years company history of Schlenker.

Schlenker is regarded as a technological leader on the market for clamping tools and is continuously expanding its business with customer-specific and innovative product solutions.

