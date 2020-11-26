Miko investing into reforestation projects

The next building brick to become climate positive by 2030

Düsseldorf, November 26, 2020 – Miko, an Italian subsidiary of US-based Sage Automotive Interiors (member of the Asahi Kasei Group) moves with decisive steps along the path to sustainability: The producer of Dinamica®, an ecological microfiber material for automotive interior surfaces, is investing into FSC® certified forests – an essential part of the company”s strategy to become climate positive by 2030.

To take the next step towards sustainable development and production, Miko is investing into the Bosco Sacile, one of the last ancient forests of the Friuli plain in the Province of Udine and certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®), an international non-profit organization that for 25 years has been committed to promoting responsible forest management. By restoring and preserving this national forest the company aims at becoming climate positive by 2030. Miko’s environmental commitment in the words of the CEO Lorenzo Terraneo: “We are among the first Italian companies committed to protecting the planet through investments in FSC® certified forests. We have chosen to take care of a forest near our company following the MARC (Measure Avoid Risks Communicate) approach, a path of environmental and social responsibility thought for companies that, like Miko, want to become climate positive.”

Compensate more CO2 than generate

Climate positive – this means to compensate 10% more CO2 than the company organization and the production of all Dinamica® products are generating in one year. Continues Terraneo: “We first measured our environmental performance using Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) technology, improved it and then focused on capturing residual impacts. Taking up the challenge of “Climate Positive” we take our place among the actors of change towards sustainable development; technology, innovation and pioneering attitude are the ingredients we use.” Alongside actions such as forest care and cleaning, and the planting of 5,000 new trees, the forest management plan includes the maintenance of the paths and the reopening of the area to the public, with a view to actively involving the territory and its people. The project is developed in partnership with Etifor, a spin-off company of the University of Padua. Bosco Sacile has obtained the FSC® certification, in compliance with strict environmental, social and economic standards defined by the Forest Stewardship Council®.

A pioneer in sustainability

Miko is the producer of Dinamica® – an ecological microfiber made of recycled polyester and plastic, mainly used for applications in automotive seats and headrests, headliners, door panels or steering wheels. The recycled polyester contained in the microfiber derives from polyester fibres (T-shirts, fibres, etc.) and PET-Plastic (bottles, packaging materials, etc.). Recycling polyester means a reduction of energy consumption and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 80% compared to the traditional petrol-based polyester production process. Miko is one of the pioneering Italians SMEs of sustainability. Already in 1997, together with Asahi Kasei, it patented the Dinamica® raw material made from recycled plastic. Further actions, aimed to support sustainable development, have followed, such as quality and environmental certifications – (Environmental Product Declaration – EPD®, ISO 14001, ISO 9001, International Automotive Task Force – IATF 16949, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, “PETA-approved Vegan”) and the CSR Report focused on the issue of all-round sustainability.

The attention to sustainability, the high performances, and the refined look of Dinamica® have conquered the automotive world. In particular, prestigious car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, VW Group, Jaguar-Land Rover, Volvo and Chevrolet – to name just a few – choose Dinamica® with a growing awareness to cover their new models. To be highlighted, some recent projects developed with Dinamica® interiors, such as the Taycan, the first full-electric car by Porsche, the Mercedes-Benz AVTR concept car, the new Corvette C8 Stingray, and the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer. According to the brand-new collaboration with Audi, the new Q2 is covered by Dinamica®.

About Miko s.r.l.

Miko S.r.l is a leading Italian company which produces Dinamica®, the first ecological microfiber with unique characteristics suitable for a variety of applications. Miko has created various solutions for the automotive market with recyclable microfibers that are environmentally friendly and comply with the highest standards. Dinamica® is suitable for seats and backrests, as well as for panels, roof lining and door interiors. Miko is a subsidiary of US-based Sage Automotive Interiors and a member of the Asahi Kasei Group.

For more information on Miko, visit https://dinamicamiko.com/en/

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.6 billion euros (2,151.6 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020). Asahi Kasei is Japan”s largest polyamide supplier and is one of only four fully integrated polyamide manufacturers worldwide – able to produce PA 6.6 completely from monomer to compound.

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com and www.asahi-kasei.eu

Bildquelle: @Asahi Kasei_Miko