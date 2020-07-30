meteocontrol: power generation profiles for PPA projects

meteocontrol expands its service portfolio with system-specific generation profiles (8,760-hour profiles) of photovoltaic systems

Augsburg, July 30, 2020 – meteocontrol GmbH is now providing a new technical consulting service with its system-specific power generation profiles. Based on yield simulations, the hour profiles map the power expected from a photovoltaic system for all 8,760 hours in a year. Industrial and commercial energy buyers demand these independently produced generation profiles from system operators prior to concluding Power Purchase Agreements (PPA). meteocontrol supports system operators on a consultative basis and as an independent expert in PPA tenders.

Power supply contracts between system operators and power buyers – so-called Power Purchase Agreements – are becoming increasingly important in the trading of solar power. PPA contracts represent an important power marketing concept for project developers, investors and system operators outside of the traditional feed-in tariff framework. Power supply contracts enable major commercial and industrial consumers to hedge against rising power prices and let them benefit from clean power as a marketing tool.

Power generation to match the load profile

The generation profiles of a PV system ideally matching the load profile of the company is a prerequisite for buyers, so-called off-takers, when buying solar power directly. meteocontrol is able to deliver proof of this: as one of the first PV service providers, the company supplies power generation profiles specific to each system and for every single hour of the year. The company”s 8,760-hour profiles are the result of yield simulations based on historical irradiation data. meteocontrol is pioneering in the monitoring and analysis of photovoltaic systems with a database of over 48,000 monitored PV systems. The company also has the necessary experience, acquired from over 15 years of technical consulting and more than 2,300 yield reports produced.

Independent expert in PPA tenders

Producing yield simulations is not new for the Augsburg-based PV service provider. “They provide the basis for bankable yield reports that we have been producing for project developers, investors and system operators as part of our technical consulting services for many years.” explains Matthias Hadamscheck, Head of Technical Consulting at meteocontrol. Christopher Meyer-Friedrich, Technical Consulting Sales Engineer, continues: “The requirements of the market are now changing: Off-takers are now demanding specific hour-based power generation profiles in PPA tenders or tender processes. We can quickly and easily supply them at the request of project developers and system operators. We also support the latter as an independent expert in the ongoing process, whether with construction supervision or technical inspection for commissioning.”

About meteocontrol

meteocontrol is the leading global provider of independent solar monitoring and control systems and currently monitors more than 48,000 PV systems with a total power output of over 16 GWp. For more than 40 years, meteocontrol has developed monitoring software and hardware for solar PV systems. They offer planning and commissioning of monitoring and control systems, as well as yield forecasts, technical due diligence, and energy and weather data analytics. As part of its consulting services and reports, the company has been involved in projects with a total investment of more than 14 billion euros. meteocontrol is a member of APRD Investment Group (Asia Pacific Resources Development) and is represented worldwide with its headquarters in Augsburg, Germany and numerous locations. http://www.meteocontrol.com

Bildquelle: ©Panumas – stock.adobe.com