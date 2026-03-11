Medical High-End Touch Monitor from FORTEC Integrated

New MED-Line 15.6″ monitor with single-cable connectivity and custom flexibility for demanding medical technology

FORTEC Integrated – a leading provider of industrial display, embedded, and system solutions – has developed the MED-Line 15.6, a high-end touch monitor designed for demanding medical applications. It can be seamlessly integrated into existing ISO 13485 projects and is suitable for a wide range of uses, including dialysis systems, laser devices, patient monitoring, and equipment used in operating rooms.

At the core of the design is a well-balanced combination of technical performance, safety, and easy integration. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with a brightness of 500 cd/m² and a wide viewing angle ensures clear and stable image quality, even during continuous operation. The projected capacitive touchscreen supports up to ten touch points and features a durable glass surface that is easy to clean. To meet the hygiene requirements of clinical environments, the monitor also features an IP65-protected front, protecting against water jets, as well as optional antibacterial coatings.

Integrated status monitoring and secure system connectivity

A key advantage of the system is its integrated automatic functional test with visual status indication. A clearly visible LED at the top edge of the monitor clearly indicates the operational status of the connected device or the overall system. Green signals normal operation, while red indicates a malfunction. This clear visual feedback enhances operational safety and helps medical personnel quickly assess the device status.

For simplified infrastructure and improved reliability, FORTEC uses a single-cable solution in the MED-Line series, where data, video signals, and power are transmitted via a single USB-C cable. The concept is complemented by a flexibly configurable connectivity box, enabling secure and standards-compliant data transmission while addressing current cybersecurity requirements. This also makes the monitor suitable for networked medical systems.

Additional features such as integrated light and proximity sensors enable automatic adjustments to the surrounding environment. An integrated camera supports telemedicine applications, while an NFC reader allows users to authenticate quickly and securely.

Flexible reference design for customized medical technology

The MED-Line 15.6 is designed as a reference platform that can be extensively adapted to customer-specific requirements. Apart from the 15.6-inch display size, the equipment, interfaces, design, and functional details can be modified on a project-specific basis. This allows FORTEC to support rapid time-to-market while maintaining a high degree of flexibility for individual device concepts.

Project-specific control solutions with AI-capable embedded systems further complement the offering.

With the MED-Line 15.6, FORTEC Integrated positions itself as a development partner for medical technology systems that combine safety, flexibility, and long-term availability within a single integrated solution.

About FORTEC Integrated

FORTEC Integrated (formerly Distec) is a FORTEC Group company, a globally active and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects from all industries. The company, headquartered in Germering near Munich and with a factory in Hörselberg-Hainich near Eisenach, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems, and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM end products are based on hardware and software developed by FORTEC Integrated in its own design center in Germering. The range of services includes customer-specific developments and adaptations, product refinements such as VacuBond® optical bonding and the assembly of monitor systems, as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal touch competence center enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, FORTEC Integrated can draw on the goods, services, and know-how of the extensive FORTEC high-tech company network. Further information can be found at https://www.fortec-integrated.de/en/

The products of FORTEC Integrated are available at:

Europe: FORTEC Integrated GmbH, Germering

UK and Benelux: FORTEC Technology UK, Huntingdon

North America: FORTEC US Corp., Ronkonkoma NY

Company-Contact

FORTEC Integrated GmbH

Christina Sicheneder

Augsburger Straße 2b

82110 Germering

Phone: +49 89 89 43 63 0

E-Mail:

Url: https://fortec-integrated.de/en

Press

ahlendorf communication

Mandy Ahlendorf

Hermann-Roth-Straße 1

82065 Baierbrunn

Phone: +49 89 41109402

E-Mail:

Url: https://ahlendorf-communication.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.