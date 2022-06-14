Maximum tissue preservation during laser resection of lung tumors with LEONARDO DUAL 100 from biolitec

Maximum tissue preservation and rapid recovery after VATS laser resection using the multifunctional LEONARDO® DUAL 100 from biolitec® – Single case study demonstrates safe and precise removal of deep-seated lung tumor near pulmonary vein

Jena, 14th June, 2022 – Following the development of the treatment technique uniportal Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (uVATS), minimally invasive procedures are now also possible for lung tumors. This new development was the basis for the use of medical lasers, which significantly minimize the disadvantages of open surgery and ensure rapid patient recovery. Thus, the resection of lung tumors with the multifunctional diode laser LEONARDO® DUAL 100 from biolitec® enables patients to achieve maximum tissue preservation, less pain and a rapid recovery from the procedure.

The advantage of the biolitec® laser system is evident in deep-seated lung tumors, among others. The result of a single case study* from Germany published in the Journal of Visualized Surgery in April 2022 impressively demonstrates the successful use of the LEONARDO® DUAL 100 diode laser on a 51-year-old patient with a lung tumor in the middle lobe of the lung near a pulmonary vein. The tumor could be removed – also by the VATS approach – safely and precisely with simultaneous sealing of the tissue.

The combination of the two wavelengths 980 nm and 1470 nm of the LEONARDO® DUAL 100 allows the ideal setting for excellent and efficient intra- and postoperative treatment results in parenchymal tissue. Since the wavelengths can also be changed during treatment, the multiple functionalities of the LEONARDO® laser (excision, vaporization, coagulation) can be individually adapted to the effects required at the moment. This enables extremely precise excision of tumors while maintaining dry and dense resection surfaces. Bleeding and other side effects are minimal, so even multiple metastases can be resected in one procedure.

In addition to thoracic surgery, the LEONARDO® DUAL 100 diode laser from biolitec® can also be used for endobronchial tumors and stenoses, bronchial obstructions and fistulas, and for the separation of tracheal stenoses – with rigid or flexible bronchoscopes.

Visit us at our booth No. 31 at the 30th ESTS Meeting from June 19 – 21, 2022 in The Hague. For more information, please visit us at https://www.biolitec-fair.com/en/thoracic-surgery.

* Kösek, Volkan; Thiel, Burkhard; Al Masri, Eyad; Cenal, Ulukan; Abuagrab, Nezar; Redwan, Bassam: Subcostal uniportal video-assisted thoracoscopic resection of a pulmonary nodule using a diode laser: a case report. J Vis Surg 2022. https://doi.org/10.21037/jovs-21-55

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

