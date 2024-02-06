MAIN5 and ACCURIDS Forge Partnership to Leverage Data-Driven Decision Making in Pharma

[Frankfurt/ Aachen, 6 February, 2024] – MAIN5 GmbH & Co. KGaA, a leader in pharmaceutical consultancy, and ACCURIDS GmbH, a pioneer in enterprise data registration, have announced a groundbreaking partnership. This partnership is dedicated to advancing data governance in pharmaceutical research and development based on the FAIR data concept, ensuring data is Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable.

This collaboration is a synergistic merge of MAIN5’s expertise in pharmaceutical processes, data flows and corresponding IT systems with ACCURIDS‘ innovative solution for lean enterprise data governance. It focuses on continuously optimizing data connectivity and use within pharma R&D and across Manufacturing/Supply, Safety, and Quality. The value for our clients lies in making data easily accessible across both internal and external sources and systems, enabling them to rely on this data for improved and faster decision-making, Health Authority Reporting, support in data migration for system replacements, and much more.

A key component for the start of this partnership is a comprehensive industry benchmark survey on FAIR data management maturity focused on medicinal product data. This assessment will provide valuable insights into the current state of data management in pharma R&D, identifying areas for improvement and innovation. The findings of this assessment are guiding the development of new tools and methodologies that will transform data handling in the pharmaceutical industry.

„We are excited to share our strategic focus on robust data governance and the implementation of FAIR data principles. By seamlessly bringing together data from departments that typically exist in silos, we not only ensure the ethical and transparent handling of data but also empower cross-functional collaboration and decision making. Transparent data across the pharmaceutical value chain will drive success and innovation.“, said Karsten Krüger, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of MAIN5 GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Heiner Oberkampf, CEO and Co-Founder of ACCURIDS, commented, „Our collaboration with MAIN5 is a significant step to provide a comprehensive and business-driven data strategy implementation to our pharma customers.“

With this partnership, MAIN5 and ACCURIDS are helping clients to create business value through incremental rapid implementation of a broad range of use cases embedded in a long-term digital strategy, that ultimately leads to a fully data-driven organization.

For more information, please contact:

Lena Weckwerth, marketing@main5.de

About MAIN5 GmbH & Co. KGaA

MAIN5 GmbH & Co. KGaA is an independent and successful management consulting company headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. We solve key challenges of our customers sustainably and reliably, each of which is of high relevance in the growing international competition. Our focus is on the leading companies public organizations in the life sciences sector. This is the industry in which we are at home and in which we have sustainable success through the definition, implementation and introduction of forward looking methods, strategies and solutions.

About ACCURIDS GmbH

ACCURIDS provides a FAIR Data Registry software for collaborative implementation of enterprise data standards for unique identification. We believe that collaborative implementation of data standards and AI is the key to solve global challenges in patient safety, supply chain and R&D. Towards this goal, we initiated with 11 pharma companies and the Pistoia Alliance the collaborative creation of the open-source ontology for the ISO standards on Identification of Medicinal Products.

