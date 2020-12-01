M-Files Named a Visionary in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms

M-Files recognised as a Visionary based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

Reading, UK – Dec. 1st, 2020 – M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced that the company has been recognised as a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms. In this year’s evaluation of 18 vendors, Gartner named M-Files as a Visionary based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Facing a new business reality brought on by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, today’s leading enterprises are driving the demand for content services platforms that ensure the productivity of their knowledge workforce as they transition to flexible work environments. M-Files is uniquely positioned to help organisations navigate today’s unprecedented challenges and future-proof their businesses by ensuring seamless access to documents and information while minimising risk.

The M-Files intelligent, repository neutral platform utilises metadata and artificial intelligence (AI) to surface any relevant documents for a given user in context, regardless of where they are stored, including network folders, SharePoint, file-sharing services and other business systems and repositories across the organisation. Additionally, M-Files seamlessly embeds within leading digital workplace platforms, including Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Google Workspace, allowing users to remain focused on the task at hand in the applications where they prefer to work.

Gartner defines Completeness of Vision as “a vendor’s view of the future, the direction of the market and the vendor’s role in shaping that market. We expect the vendor’s vision to be compatible with our view of the market’s evolution. A vendor’s vision on the demands for a foundational CSP within an ever-evolving technology landscape is particularly important. The rating for Completeness of Vision is based on direct vendor interactions and our analysis of the vendor’s view of and preparedness for the future.”

“We believe our recognition by Gartner as a Visionary placed furthest for completeness of vision in the Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms validates that our context centric approach to intelligent information management uniquely supports the critical needs of the most innovative companies in today’s unparalleled business climate,” said Antti Nivala, CEO at M-Files. “Our metadata-driven, folderless structure enables enterprises to intelligently connect content, improve worker productivity and solve complex workflows. We also feel Gartner’s recognition reaffirms our strong federation strategy and modern approach that eliminates information silos and unifies data across repositories, a clear differentiator among our competitors. M-Files ensures increased productivity and business continuity in the new work-from-anywhere world.”

According to the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, “Integrated, intelligent content services, repository federation and cloud readiness are now driving differentiation and disruption in a long-established market.” The report further states, “Gartner has recently seen the inclusion of tightly integrated intelligent services starting to provide real differentiation between products in the market. This has surfaced in a number of ways; in classification (content intelligence), in productivity (productivity intelligence) and in content protection (security intelligence).”

M-Files continues to modernise its offering with new emerging technologies, such as microservices-based cloud architecture and containerisation. M-Files Ground Link allows organisations to securely connect cloud and on-premises data repositories, enabling a seamless 360-degree view of all content across multiple repositories. The flexible licensing model allows customers to utilise the same subscription without having to purchase separate licenses for both deployment options. This gives M-Files customers the flexibility to modernise their information management with cloud services at their own pace while leaving the option to store some data in their on-premises environment.

According to the report, “Intelligent services, primarily those powered by machine learning, have really made a large impact on vendor offerings in this space in 2019 and 2020. Gartner has seen three major types of intelligence maturing significantly in content services offerings over the last 12 months: Content intelligence: the classification of content; Productivity intelligence: improving employee productivity by surfacing relevant content and proactively based on employee behaviour; Security intelligence: the automated protection of content in different contexts and scenarios.”

M-Files continues to employ the latest AI technologies to enrich the user experience and ensure customers maximise the value of their content. M-Files uses machine learning to automatically analyse documents, extract insights, and ensure proper handling of sensitive data and business-critical information. AI-powered features, such as auto-tagging and auto-classification, infer the meaning, sensitivity, and importance of content.

Going beyond traditional, zonal data capture, M-Files incorporates natural language understanding (NLU), to automatically learn and recognise the meaningful context of the content that drives a business. M-Files’ NLU enables automatic analysis of lengthy, complex and unstructured documents such as legal agreements, policies and reports. M-Files achieves all this automatically without requiring specialised expertise, nor any time-consuming steps to train and tune its machine learning.

M-Files uses AI to bring disconnected data silos together and simplify the user experience without disturbing existing systems and processes. M-Files Discovery allows customers to identify content with value, ensuring that the most important information in any repository is easily accessible and managed efficiently. The platform unifies information across different sources based on context, not on the system or folder in which the information is stored. This allows users to find, access and manage information in all connected systems and repositories, all from a single view within the M-Files user interface, without requiring data migration.

Utilising cloud-based, AI-powered technology, M-Files delivers information quickly and easily when needed, regardless of where it is stored, connecting content across all platforms, and people across all locations. This allows powerful business process automation, streamlines workflows and frees knowledge workers to focus on high-skill, high-value work. The M-Files software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model continues to drive the company’s strong growth. M-Files surpassed 100 per cent growth in subscription-based annual recurring revenue in 2019 over the previous year.

Visit here for a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms report: https://go.m-files.com/2020-Gartner-Magic-Quadrant-CSP-Post-Release-UK-EN.html

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

All quotes from Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Nov. 16th, 2020.

M-Files provides a next-generation intelligent information management platform that improves business performance by helping people find and use information more effectively. Unlike traditional enterprise content management (ECM) systems or content services platforms, M-Files unifies systems, data and content across the organization without disturbing existing systems and processes or requiring data migration. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in its unique Intelligent Metadata Layer, M-Files breaks down silos by delivering an in-context experience for accessing and leveraging information that resides in any system and repository, including network folders, SharePoint, file-sharing services, ECM systems, CRM, ERP and other business systems and repositories. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries use M-Files for managing their business information and processes, including NBC Universal, OMV, Rovio, SAS Institute and ThyssenKrupp. For more information, visit www.m-files.com

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Company-Contact

M-Files UK

Suzie Collier

Davidson House, Forbury Square 1

RG1 3EU Reading

Phone: +44 774 8305900

E-Mail: suzie.collier@m-files.com

Url: http://www.m-files.com

Press

bloodsugarmagic GmbH & Co. KG

Bernd Hoeck

Gerberstr. 63

78050 Villingen-Schwenningen

Phone: 0049 7721 9461 220

E-Mail: bernd.hoeck@bloodsugarmagic.com

Url: http://www.bloodsugarmagic.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.