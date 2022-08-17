License agreement for automotive Active Road Noise Cancellation (ARNC) technology

Asahi Kasei Microdevices and Israel-based Silentium

Düsseldorf, 17 August 2022 – Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM) has entered into a license agreement with Israel-based Silentium for automotive Active Road Noise Cancellation (ARNC). Silentium“s Quiet Bubble™ software technology will be incorporated into one of AKM“s audio voice processors for distribution worldwide. Sample shipment is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The electrification of vehicles is accelerating, and the car is transitioning into a third living space. Still, keeping the inside of electric vehicles quiet is a major challenge for car manufacturers. Active Road Noise Cancellation (ARNC) technology reduces the road noise in milliseconds, ensuring a comfortable user experience for the passengers.

„The road to electrification has revealed some unexpected challenges for automotive OEMs ranging from safety and increased costs to comfort for the end user,“ comments Naoyuki Kurita, Chief Marketing Officer at AKM. „One of the biggest complaints I hear from our EV customers is about how loud the road sounds compared to their ICE car. This will become an even greater issue when we start seeing more autonomous vehicles on the road.“ The cooperation brings ARNC technology to a new level by combining AKM“s expertise in low latency hardware components and Silentium“s know-how of noise-cancelling software. The solution provided by both companies optimizes the control signal path from the reference sensors to the loudspeakers in order to achieve high-speed transmission of vehicle signals and low-latency algorithm processing. This is performed by optimizing specific parts of AKM“s Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) so that the measured vehicle signals are quickly sent into the company“s Digital Signal Processor (DSP) unit, where the Silentium low-latency algorithm Quiet Bubble™ software is hosted.

Additional reductions in latency can come from the vehicle acoustics side with the use of near-field loudspeakers in the headrest or at other locations in close proximity to the passenger“s head. Since the hardware, software, and acoustic domains are all comprised of low-latency paths, this solution delivers in-vehicle broadband noise cancellation performance comparable to the premium noise-cancelling headphone experience. „The rapid shift to plug-in hybrid and full battery electric vehicles is having a significant and long-lasting impact on the vehicle interior, with some noises like tire noise becoming much more prominent. Reducing unwanted noises in the cabin now enables more than ever a more focused, relaxed and safer drive experience. AKM“s sophisticated IC products, featuring cost effective analog/digital signal processing combined with Silentium“s state of the art proprietary broadband active acoustics technology makes a quieter car interior available and affordable to every car user“, concludes Anthony Manias, Head of Automotive at Silentium.

About Silentium Ltd.

Silentium is an Israeli company that specializes in and develops Automotive Active Acoustics noise cancellation & sound design technology with the mission of promoting safety, wellbeing, and sustainability on the road. The company“s technology significantly reduces in-vehicle noise from the wheels, engine, AC, and wind, enabling lighter vehicles and, as a result, reduced CO2 emissions. In addition to vehicle interiors, Silentium“s technology is used in housing and industrial products due to its unique active noise control capabilities.

Additional information is available at https://www.silentium.com/

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM is a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group’s material sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology mainly used for magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology based on silicon semiconductors. Our products and solutions with these features are expanded over a wide range of fields, including mobile communication devices and consumer products as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment. Additional information is available at www.akm.com

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business sectors. The Material sector encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes sector provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care sector includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 18.9 billion euros (2,461 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022).

Asahi Kasei is „Creating for Tomorrow“ with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit

www.asahi-kasei.eu, www.asahi-kasei.com and https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

