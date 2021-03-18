Kyocera UK partners with M-Files to complete its portfolio of Content Services Solutions

Alliance will enable users to benefit from the complementary offerings of both companies. Intelligent information management meets document solutions for complex requirements.

READING, UK – March 18th, 2021 – M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced a new alliance with Kyocera Document Solutions UK Limited, a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. and a leading global provider of total document solutions. With the partnership the two companies will collaborate with joint marketing and sales to offer the other’s solutions to their customers and prospects.

Kyocera’s portfolio in the UK includes reliable and eco-friendly multifunction printers (MFPs) as well as business ICT solutions and consulting services that enable customers to optimise and manage their document workflow, reaching new levels of efficiency. The company helps customers put knowledge to work to drive change. It provides innovation and efficiency for corporate functions such as Accounts Payable, Human Resources, File Management and Policies, Contract Management and Digital Mailrooms.

Kyocera’s key driver choosing M-Files was its innovative approach of organising content based on what it is, not where it is stored and providing all content in context by linking it to other relevant information. The intelligent information management platform allows users to instantly connect to existing network folders and other repositories and benefit from built-in AI, workflow capabilities and advanced search and filter tools.

“Our customers will benefit from the M-Files next-generation intelligent information management platform,” declared Spencer Lea, Sales Director – Comprehensive Services at Kyocera UK. “Other platforms require months of work in defining folder structures, migrating data into those new folder structures, and getting buy-in from key stakeholders and employees. M-Files plugs into data repositories on day one, allowing employees to access documents they need from anywhere and giving the companies value from M-Files within a week or two of adopting it. This especially helps companies in the current pandemic with many staff working somewhat isolated from home.”

“Where other vendors of printing products simply aim to sell a piece of software or hardware, Kyocera listens to the customer’s real need and analyses the customer’s situation in detail – especially in complex and challenging requirements. This allows Kyocera to recommend solutions that perfectly fit and provide outstanding and sustainable value,” said Christian Habenstein, Director Channel Sales Western Europe at M-Files.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Kyocera. The rich Kyocera portfolio of products provides us with the opportunity to bundle them with M-Files for those customers that prefer to buy complete solutions of software and hardware,” Habenstein continued. “We feel that our complementary offerings enable our common customers to be more efficient while at the same time, they can reduce their costs and improve their customer service. Although the new partnership has just been signed, we are already seeing substantial demand in terms of several interesting opportunities.”

About KYOCERA Document Solutions UK

Kyocera Document Solutions UK is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions Inc., a global leading provider of total document solutions based in Osaka, Japan. The company”s portfolio includes reliable and eco-friendly MFPs and printers, as well as business applications and consultative services which enable customers to optimize and manage their document workflow, reaching new heights of efficiency. With professional expertise and a culture of empathetic partnership, the objective of the company is to help organisations put knowledge to work to drive change.

Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. is a core company of Kyocera Corporation, a leading supplier of semiconductor packages, industrial and automotive components, electronic devices, solar power generating systems and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2019, Kyocera Corporation”s consolidated sales revenue totalled 1.62 trillion yen (approx. US$14.6 billion). Kyocera appears on the “Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19” list by Clarivate Analytics and is ranked #655 on Forbes magazine”s 2019 “Global 2000” list of the world”s largest publicly traded companies. For more information go to: https://www.kyoceradocumentsolutions.co.uk

M-Files’ AI-powered intelligent information management solution connects all documents and information, across every platform and repository, then analyzes them to place them in context. This makes it possible to serve up the right information to the right people right when they need it-and automate information-driven business processes-while maintaining complete control and compliance. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries (including NBC Universal, OMV, SAS Institute, and ThyssenKrupp) use M-Files to manage their business information and processes-and give their employees A Smarter Way to Work. For more information, visit www.m-files.com

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.

