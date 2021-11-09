Key Search Pioneering Executive Search in the Digital Age

Boutique Firm, Big Results – Key Search Celebrates its First Anniversary

Basel, Switzerland, November 9, 2021-The clients of executive search firm Key Search are fast-growing tech startups – the movers and shakers of their industries. These startups drive innovation and change the way people connect, consume, and care for their wellbeing. In their first year, Key Search has placed 40 senior leadership roles and worked with 60 organizations across Europe.

Like their visionary clients, who are constantly innovating in their industry, Key Search believes in continuous improvement to give executive search a new quality.

Key Search is challenging the status quo and envisioning the future, just like their clients. Applying progressive, digital tools to their leadership recruitment today, Key Search’s highly adaptive, digital approach is ready for the future of executive search and is a match for their innovative clients. Experienced recruiters and exclusive in-house insight tools offer clients the most transparent, tech-enabled executive search process available today, resulting in a highly successful first year for Key Search with client testimonials that speak for themselves.

“Great leaders don’t apply, they get found”, Key Search founder Franziska Palumbo-Seidel notes. To help leaders take the next step in their career, Key Search provides each of them with personalized digital documents, the baseline of their customized approach for every candidate.

Key Search conducts exclusive and extensive in-house research and has established a blog with insights into the world of startups. With constant innovation as a core value, Key Search is establishing its competency as a source for start-up leaders beyond the recruitment process.

Key Search is a boutique Executive Search rm with a unique track record in hiring top executives for well known brands and startups in the digital space.

