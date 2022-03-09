Keep rolling: The flame-retardant, lightweight Draka UCHome fibre idrop 250 drag & blow

Prysmian Group’s BU Multimedia Solutions expands UCHome fibre idrop product family with blow-in central core cable

Cologne, March 9th 2022 – Prysmian Group’s Multimedia Solutions BU (MMS) is launching the new Draka UCHome fibre idrop 250 drag & blow BBXS LSZH-FR B2ca central core cable. While its cable brother, the UCHome fibre idrop 900, is packaged in a practical 250-metre reelex box, MMS has wound the newcomer on spools. Network technicians can install the extremely flexible fibre optic cable with aramid roving and FireRes® jacket using the blow-in technique or lay it as usual. The highly flame-retardant central core cable is suitable for installation in access networks and indoors, has a tensile strength of 250N and meets the demanding CPR fire protection class B2ca s1a d1 a1. Depending on the number of fibres (4, 8 or 12), it has an outer diameter of 2.3 or 2.8 millimetres.

With the Draka UCHome fibre idrop 250 drag & blow, BU MMS has added another easy-to-install, extremely fire-resistant fibre optic cable with a central loose tube to its idrop fibre product series, which complies with the demanding EU fire protection class B2ca s1a d1 a1. „The 4-fibre cable in particular is used for laying from the building entry point to the multimedia distributor or to the individual connection boxes. Thanks to the bend-resistant BBXS fibre, the cable with a diameter of only 2.3 millimetres is virtually predestined for laying behind skirting boards. With a tensile force of 250N, the cable is suitable for laying in the installation pipe as well as in a speedpipe 7×1.5, as the cable is also suitable for the blow-in technique,“ says Norbert Wunsch, Area Sales Manager South-East Germany, Prysmian Group, BU Multimedia Solutions. The new Draka UCHome cable has a jacket made of halogen-free, flame-retardant material according to IEC60332-1, IEC60332-3-24, IEC60754-1/2 and IEC61034 as well as EN50399 for use in public buildings with high personal risk and higher Euro fire class B2ca s1a d1 a1.

The central bundle cable wound on a spool can be installed safely and quickly by blowing or laying. Both the very small outer diameters of 2.3 millimetres for 4 and 8 fibres and 2.8 millimetres for 12 fibres and the aramid yarns result in a low weight of the cable spools (7 or 10 kg/km). The metal-free Draka UCHome fibre idrop 250 drag & blow has a tensile strength of 250N and is certified and standardised according to the following standards: ISO/IEC 11801, EN 50173, IEC 60794-1-1/21/22. Finally, it is insensitive to bending and flexible thanks to BendBright®XS technology.

The data sheet for the UCHome Fibre idrop 250 drag & blow BBXS LSZH-FR B2ca is available to interested parties here.

You can find much more information on copper data, fibre optic and broadcast cables in our Content Hub at www.draka-cable.com.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR 10 billion, about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For more information please visit: www.draka-cable.com

