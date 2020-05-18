On 17 May 1865, the first international telegraph convention was signed and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) was founded. Since 1969, the World Telecommunications Day has been celebrated annually on this occasion, which was extended in 2006 to include the term information society.

The term telecommunications is used to describe any exchange of information and data over a geographical distance. Against this background, Josip Heit – CEO of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, one of the pioneers of block chain technology, which is widely used in telecommunications, is interviewed about the needs of the information society in the 21st century.

Mr. Heit, the GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, driven by you, uses the block chain technology to a great extent. Is a block chain without telecommunications even conceivable and what is a block chain?

“The block chain is one of the most formative developments in the ecosystem of new technologies. Because the tamper-proof and traceable properties of the Blockchain offer a wide range of possible applications in all areas of life. An IBM study among executives that I know of shows that 62 percent of all survey participants attribute great influence potential to the block chain by 2021. For although the block chain is still commonly associated with crypto currencies in the general public, the possibilities of the underlying technology are very diverse.

Especially on today’s 50th anniversary, the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, it is important to mention the use of the block chain technology for the future. The basic functionality of blockchain allows all users to store information reliably and securely. These are bundled in blocks and provided with a cryptographic hash which is added to the next block. Thus the data is always traceable and thanks to effective encryption also secured.

This chain of transactions is particularly suitable for securing information transparently and reliably in the long term, no matter what the economic sector, which would not be possible, however, without the invention of the engineer Innocenzo Manzetti, postulated as early as 1844, and his idea for the construction of a telegraph that could transmit the human voice over half a kilometre as early as the 18th century”.

Mr. Heit, what do you think of the current development of technical standards in the field of radio and telecommunications, are they sufficient for the economy?

“In both economic and social areas, the current technical standards of radio and telecommunications are playing an increasingly important role, for example in protecting important infrastructure from cyber attacks and data protection in financial transactions, right up to the buying and selling of gold.

Even as an innovation platform for economic competitiveness, it is impossible to imagine the radio and telecommunications sector without today’s technologies, since we only have to remember the daily use of the mobile phone – in the context of its possibilities, not only as a device for transmitting speech, but for all areas of daily life.

Mr. Heit, what does your group, GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, do in the field of telecommunications?

“GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, with its own research projects, sustainably supports the goal of setting uniform standards worldwide. These should enable all users to benefit equally from information and communication technology and thus to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 faster. SDGs, i.e. the Agenda for Sustainable Development until 2030, which was adopted by all member states of the United Nations in 2015, offers a common blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and our planet now and in the future.

Humanity must not be guided only by fine projects and promises, but should live the term information society, which describes a society based on information and communication technologies (ICT), on a daily basis. The term information society should not be defined rigidly here, but should often be accompanied by the term knowledge society, because only in this way can we all, as inhabitants of the same planet, on today’s 50th World Telecommunications and Information Society Day, benefit from the achievements of science and make use of its advantages, for all people, rich or poor.

Website GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG https://www.gsb.gold/en

The German daily newspaper reports politically independent of the areas: politics, economy, cars, technology, science, research, sports and culture. The online news section features a video podcast around the clock.

Company-Contact

Deutsche Tageszeitung (c/o Europe Seller Service Ltd.)

Gordian Yovkov

Trayko Kitanchev 26

8000 Burgas

Phone: +35956820090

Fax: +35956820090

E-Mail: Chefrdaktion@DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Url: http://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Press

Deutsche Tageszeitung

Ivetka Stoichkov

Trayko Kitanchev 26

8000 Burgas

Phone: +35956820090

Fax: +35956820090

E-Mail: Presse@DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Url: http://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.