In 1993, the United Nations adopted the International Day of the Family. It was celebrated for the first time on 15 May 1994 and each year a different motto was chosen. The respective motto always relates to current events and represents a different aspect of family life. It is obvious that there is no way around this year’s slogan “Corona crisis”. Against the background of “Corona-Chance for the return to the family, we ask business leaders of the Federal Republic of Germany. Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, responds to this question on today’s International Day of the Family by explaining the role the family plays in our society.

Mr. Heit, for several weeks families have had to reorganise their everyday life due to the changes caused by the Corona crisis. How do you see the role of the family and our society?

“What families achieve, day in, day out, and usually as a matter of course, cannot be balanced in money. No state in the world could pay for what is achieved in families. And this does not have to be the case, because those who decide in favour of the family do so mostly out of their own conviction and because a sense of purpose is recognised in it.

I personally, as a happily married family man, see the family as the most important foundation stone of our society. Therefore, the role of the family plays a central role for me and, according to an anonymous survey, for the employees of GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG, and plays a key role in our society today.

During the current corona pandemic it is to be admired what families are doing. Mr. Heit, as CEO of a German stock corporation, how do you see the necessity of supporting families in times of the murderous corona virus crisis?

“The simultaneous coping with one’s own professional activity or home office, a fully comprehensive care of the children is still added to everyday stress, as well as financial fear and concern for the future. It is therefore important to relieve families and offer them financial support or tax relief and prospects. It is not without reason that citizens speak in surveys of the family as the cornerstone of society. We are obliged to relieve them with all available means and to give them the opportunity to look hopefully to the future. And politics must encourage young people in particular to decide to start a family again.

The family is the oldest and smallest unit in our society and therefore enjoys special protection. Functioning families are not simply born, but they can develop: with love and respect for each family member!

Mr. Heit, on this International Family Day, how do you see the relationship between families and friends?

“Now let me put it this way, that people at this stage are building a closer relationship with their family and friends is the result of a recent study that I have received. This assessment is shared by the majority of those surveyed. Similarly, the same study, which was conducted among approximately 14,000 respondents aged between 16 and 74, concluded that people are currently most concerned about weak and vulnerable fellow citizens. In 13 of 16 countries, this attitude ranks first on a list of 10 options. Their own health is less of a priority.

My opinion is therefore: Let’s get back to the essential things in life and look at what really counts: our family and a family-friendly society! Gold Standard Banking

The German daily newspaper reports politically independent of the areas: politics, economy, cars, technology, science, research, sports and culture. The online news section features a video podcast around the clock.

