Josip Heit, GSB Gold Standard Corporate and G999 wish a Happy and Blessed Easter 2021

“Easter bunny”, “Easter bunny”, come here, I’ll tell you what: Don’t hop past me, bring me a big Easter egg!!!

With this poet’s verse, we wish you a happy, blessed and, especially in these times of the coronavirus pandemic, also healthy Easter 2021, on behalf of all the employees of our group, the GSB Gold Standard Group.

As the Chairman of the Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are interested in the products of GSB Gold Standard Corporate and hope that you will be able to spend a happy Easter with your loved ones. I would also like to remember those people who are unable to spend Easter with their families. It is good that today’s technologies make it possible to meet digitally. At this point we would like to thank the G999 community, because a strong community is the basis of every success.

We would also like to thank all GSB employees who, despite the lockdown measures, work at all times and with maximum commitment for the success of our G999 and GStelecom products.

The G999 is based on the idea that blockchain technology must ensure compliance with environmental regulations, especially the promotion of energy saving.

At the same time, the idea responds to the current need to manage personal data in a completely secure and risk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through a decentralised data centre. When it comes to digital certificates in this context, blockchain is an indispensable technology for the future, which we as GSB Gold Standard Corporate will continue to develop steadily in the future. Yours, Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Corporate – G999main.net

