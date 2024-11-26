Jedox Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

Freiburg – Boston – London – Dubai – Singapore – Sydney – November 18, 2024 – Jedox, the world“s most adaptable planning and performance management solution, was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software. Jedox was recognized by independent analyst firm Gartner, based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Jedox solutions, built with JedoxAI technology designed for global finance leaders, provide faster access to accurate information so organizations can operate efficiently and uncover new opportunities that increase revenue. The platform connects real-time operational and financial data through hyperautomation to automatically create a replica or „digital twin“ of a business so leaders can model any scenario, plan, budget and forecast effectively, and make sound decisions.

Over the last five years, before AI became mainstream, CFOs used Jedox AIssisted™ planning wizards to understand future demand and predict customer churn through AI-enhanced forecasts. Today JedoxAI is a digital business partner to finance leaders by summarizing complex financial information and providing a catalyst to ad hoc reporting through GenAI natural language interrogation of data within the Jedox platform. Use cases include applying GenAI to draft management commentary on forecasted business performance or summarize long-range plans based on key drivers of performance.

„We“re thrilled to be named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software,“ said Florian Winterstein, CEO of Jedox. „We believe it reflects the confidence our 2,800 customers and global partner ecosystem place in Jedox. Through our AI-powered solutions for planning, budgeting, forecasting and analysis, organizations are accelerating their digital transformation from siloed processes to collaborative integrated business planning, outperforming their goals, and achieving greater business value.“

As most people understand Microsoft Excel, they quickly master the Jedox platform and its drag-and-drop management reporting and dashboarding. This simplifies adoption and change management within the office of finance and allows for better and faster transformation consistent with the way people like to work. Capturing ad hoc insights within dashboards and formatted financial and tabular views of budgets, forecasts, and plans enables companies to understand their drivers and focus effective performance management.

„Our R&D, engineering, and product development engine plans to deliver even more enterprise-ready applications of predictive analytics and Gen AI to the office of finance,“ said Dr. Rolf Gegenmantel, Chief Product Officer of Jedox. „We“ve listened to the market through a global series of Jedox Elevate roadshows and customer roundtables. From this listening tour, our roadmap was shaped towards building more pre-built functional use case templates we call Best Practice Accelerators. We want our customers to increase collaboration, so they deepen their understanding of connections between financial and operational planning, and performance management, to further support autonomous finance operations and heightened value creation.“

2024 will end with record revenue for Jedox, high customer satisfaction and best-in-class retention rates, and global customer growth in diverse industries on six continents including Tony“s Chocolonely, Li&Fung, Schaeffler, Saudi Aramco, Deutsche Telekom, Henkell & Freixenet, and Sandvik.

About Jedox

Jedox is the world“s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,800 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source, and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn“t know was possible.

