itelligence recognized as best SAP consulting company

Bielefeld, December 4 – The globally leading SAP consulting company, itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions, came out top in a recent study involving over 100 SAP consultants in Germany. The study was conducted by the IMWF, a German institute for management and economic research, as well as the IT trade magazine Computerwoche; the companies were analyzed and evaluated in six dimensions: Product & Service, Profitability, Sustainability, Innovation as well as Management Performance and Performance as an Employer. With 100 out of 100 possible points, itelligence sets the industry standard.

“The accolade speaks for itself,” said a delighted Norbert Rotter, CEO of itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions. “The data from 438 million analyzed statements from online sources has shown itelligence to be the number one SAP consulting company in Germany. Some of our subsidiaries also achieved ratings among the top 20. This recognition is both an honor and an incentive. We transform. Trust into value.”

In the study “IT Champions: SAP Consultants”, the IMWF and the IT magazine Computerwoche investigated the reputation of 100 SAP consulting companies as suppliers on the basis of a social listening exercise.

itelligence came out the clear winner. With 100 points, the consulting company, which is part of NTT DATA, set the industry standard in the study. With 84.4 points, the itelligence subsidiary Sybit GmbH came 7th, and Gisa GmbH came 16th with 62.5 points.

For the social listening, the analysts from the IMWF collected over 438 million postings from online sources such as news sites, forums, blogs and social media channels during the period from October 2020 to November 2020. This information was analyzed with the aid of neural networks and other AI methods.

The comparison results were based on the evaluation of the performance of the respective SAP consulting company as an employer, of the management”s skills and innovation strengths, and of the company”s profitability and sustainability, as well as on the users” verdicts regarding products and services. In a sentiment analysis, all the statements were divided into the categories “positive”, “neutral” and “negative”. All six dimensions were weighted equally to arrive at the overall reputation of each company. The achieved number of points was derived from the tonality of the postings and their reach across the internet.

itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence”s range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence”s local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer”s business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence”s contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues. https://itelligencegroup.com

