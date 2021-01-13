it.mds 2.7.0 solution from itelligence achieves SAP® certification as a product integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Horsens, Denmark, January 13, 2021 – itelligence announced today that its it.mds 2.7.0 solution has achieved SAP certification as a product integrated with SAP S/4HANA® and deployed on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition. The integration helps organizations to handle master data management within SAP S/4HANA more efficiently. it.mds 2.7.0 allows organizations to automate their master data maintenance processes by applying data dependencies between fields. Secondly, the solution applies master data governance principles to every field, controlling maintenance rights and providing workflow support. Lastly, simplification measures are applied to the user interface in order to make the user experience more streamlined and convenient.

Other benefits of it.mds:

-Sophisticated business rule helps to ensure data consistency across the organization, speed of execution and high quality.

-Automation rates of 80% or above can be achieved in master data maintenance processes.

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that it.mds 2.7.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA and is deployed on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready ERP system, with built-in intelligent technologies, that transforms business processes with intelligent automation and runs on SAP HANA® – a market-leading in-memory database that offers real-time processing speeds and a dramatically simplified data model. SAP S/4HANA Cloud is an innovative, lightweight cloud suite designed to help run a successful business in the cloud.

Anders Jakobsen, Vice President, Products and Innovation, itelligence Nordic Region said: “The journey to SAP S/4HANA or SAP S/4HANA Cloud calls for standardized processes and a clean core. It requires a standard product for master data management in SAP S/4HANA that facilitates and ensures the success of the journey. For customers, a certified product also carries a seal of quality, which many expect from a master data management tool for SAP systems.”

Kenneth Madsen, Director, Masterdata Products, itelligence Nordic Region added: “We are delighted to announce that it.mds 2.7.0 has achieved SAP-certified integration with SAP S/4HANA and deployment on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, extended edition. The ability of it.mds to interoperate with SAP S/4HANA will prove highly beneficial to our current and future customers.”

Contact for further information

Jane Magni Staxen, Senior Director, Head of Marketing Nordic Region, itelligence

+45 2543 8880, jane.pedersen@itelligence.dk

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises in every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence”s range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence”s local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT – for each facet of the customer”s business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence”s contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues.

Contact

itelligence AG

Silvia Dicke

Koenigsbreede 1

33605 Bielefeld

Phone: +49 (0) 521 / 9 14 48 – 107

E-Mail: anfrage@itelligence.de

Url: https://itelligencegroup.com