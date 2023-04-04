Introducing 3D FLASH+: TBS Switzerland’s advanced biometric facial recognition solution

TBS Touchless Biometric Solutions in Switzerland has just announced their latest product, 3D FLASH+. This new facial recognition product is one of the most advanced on the market today, with the ability to recognize registered users from up to four meters away. It also features a unique walk-through method that allows for verification of a person’s identity by walking past a camera. With its many cutting-edge features, 3D FLASH+ offers unmatched convenience and security.

TBS is excited to announce our latest product, 3D FLASH+. This facial recognition product is able to recognize registered users from up to four meters away, making it one of the most advanced algorithms for facial recognition and verification available on the market today. The 3D FLASH+ also features a unique walk-through method that allows to verify person identity by walking past a camera. This makes it ideal for use in high-security areas where traditional methods of identification may not be feasible. With its ability to identify registered users from a distance up to four meters, it offers unmatched convenience, security and swiftness.

Utilizing sophisticated algorithms for face identification and walk-through verification techniques, 3D FLASH+ generates an exclusive mathematical representation of each person’s distinct facial features. The authentication process via walking through takes merely one second and can be adjusted according to your preferred starting point – making it perfect for locations like buildings or airports where touchless biometric validation is crucial.

„We are confident that 3D FLASH+ will revolutionize the security industry and provide peace of mind for users around the world“, so Stefan Schaffner CEO TBS. „3D FLASH+ is the newest facial recognition device from TBS. It features cutting-edge 3D algorithm for facial verification and has an anti-spoofing capability against photos, videos, as well as face masks – rest assured that the individuals entering through the gate are indeed who they claim to be“, explains Stefan Schaffner further.

The 3D FLASH+ is designed for indoor installation and can be used in a variety of settings, from airports to manufacturing facilities. It has a large database capacity, able to store 10,000 faces in identification mode and 100,000 faces in verification mode (dual-factor verification). The biometric solution also possesses the ability to seamlessly combine various techniques for two-factor authentication, including card-based systems, personal identification number (PIN) codes or mobile access options.

The 3D FLASH+ is an exceptional product that offers numerous advantages and benefits, making it a valuable asset in various industries.

About TBS

Touchless Biometric Systems (TBS) is a Swiss company that is internationally renowned for its innovative biometric systems. In particular, in the areas of access control and workforce management, TBS has created various solutions together with its partners and implemented them at customer sites.

Based on the patented touchless 3D fingerprint technology and the powerful BIOMANAGER Enterprise software platform, TBS provides its customers with unique system components that can be easily integrated into existing solutions and guarantee that only authorized persons have access. Even complex workflows can be represented by extended integration and customization options of the system. TBS has a global presence with 100 partners in over 40 countries, including Siemens, Honeywell, Dormakaba, Interflex/Allegion and Nedap. TBS touchless biometric solutions are used in airports, banks, hospitals, governments and other organizations.

The publication until 04.07.2023 is agreed.

Touchless Biometric Systems (TBS) is a Swiss company that is internationally renowned for its innovative biometric systems. In particular, in the areas of access control and workforce management, TBS has created various solutions together with its partners and implemented them at customer sites.

Based on the patented touchless 3D fingerprint technology and the powerful BIOMANAGER Enterprise software platform, TBS provides its customers with unique system components that can be easily integrated into existing solutions and guarantee that only authorized persons have access. Even complex workflows can be represented by extended integration and customization options of the system. TBS has a global presence with 100 partners in over 40 countries, including Siemens, Honeywell, Dormakaba, Interflex/Allegion and Nedap. TBS touchless biometric solutions are used in airports, banks, hospitals, governments and other organizations.

Contact

TBS Touchless Biometric Systems AG

Sabine Aufleger

Rietbrunnen 2

8808 Pfäffikon

Phone: +43 660 122 9494

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.tbs-biometrics.com/en/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.