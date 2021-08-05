Internet Misuse in a Court of Law – A Serious Problem of Our Time

The use of the internet has increased over the recent decade. It is to be expected that many people who are summoned for jury service will have some type of experience in its usage and may attempt to make reference to it. This even leads to jury members searching for information about their case online. The book “Internet Misuse by Jurors. The Debate Circling The Jury and the Internet” by James Michael Corbett is intended to give an analysis into the problem of internet misuse committed by jurors in a court of law.

Public confidence in the jury system is waning whilst miscarriages of justice, as a result of misuse of the internet by jurors, is increasing. Recent case law has identified a variety of different types of jury impropriety and has confirmed the limitations imposed by the protection of the confidentiality of jury deliberations. The obvious effect of the discovery of internet research is that the jury may be discharged along with a new jury being empanelled. In “Internet Misuse by Jurors. The Debate Circling The Jury and the Internet” James Michael Corbett considers how serious the problem of misuse of the internet by jurors is and discusses the arguments for and/or against different approaches to overcoming the problem.

The system needs some kind of reform

The prospect of having to be put through the whole process a second time could be damaging especially to victims of serious crime such as rape. The recalling of vulnerable witnesses in a sensitive matter to give evidence may become traumatic and burdensome in some instances. To avoid such circumstances James Michael Corbett discusses practical methods to abolish such misuse. Therefore, the book “Internet Misuse by Jurors. The Deabte Circling the Jury and the Internet” is intended to benefit victims of crime, including witnesses, jurors and any stakeholder with an interest that may have been summoned to attend court. Members of the public who have been summoned into court will have advanced knowledge about how they are expected to conduct themselves to avoid being held in contempt of court for juror impropriety.

About the author

The author James Michael Corbett has recently completed a Professional Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice (GFTD) which is equivalent to the LPC (Legal Practice Course). He is a member of the (Chartered Institute of Legal Executives) CILEx and has attained Graduate membership of the institution. He participated in trial observations and acquired practical experience and an in-depth awareness of the criminal bar. There Corbett has acquired practical knowledge and experience of the Criminal Justice System.

The book was published in September 2020 at GRIN (ISBN: 978-3-346-25632-4).

