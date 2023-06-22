International Incontinence Day: New perspectives thanks to modern laser therapies

Laser therapies from biolitec can minimize risk of incontinence – New: LaEvita laser procedure for the treatment of mild stress incontinence in women

Jena, 22. June 2023 – Breaking the silence! That is precisely the goal of International Incontinence Day, which takes place every year on 30. June. Incontinence is not a taboo subject, but a widespread disease. Urinary incontinence alone affects at least one in five to six women and one in ten men during their lifetime. The figures are somewhat lower for fecal incontinence. However, the number of unreported cases of both is almost incalculable, and the number of people actually affected is estimated to be significantly higher. Urinary tract infections and other diseases, muscle weaknesses, but also births can lead to incontinence. Interventions for certain diseases also show an increased risk of incontinence. In recent years, the laser company biolitec has developed a gentle laser therapy that can greatly alleviate the symptoms of mild stress urinary incontinence. This therapy is LaEvita, a new effective outpatient laser solution for women.

LaEvita is an innovative procedure used to treat vaginal atrophy (tissue loss) and mild stress incontinence in women. Stress incontinence is one of the most common forms of urinary incontinence in women. In the weaker stages, it is usually manifested by urine leakage when pressure builds up, for example when sneezing, coughing or laughing. Repeated use of LaEvita can provide relief for affected women. A glass bulb is inserted into the vaginal canal, through which the vaginal mucosa is irradiated with laser light. This stimulates collagen production – elasticity, blood flow and moisture can be significantly improved. Three short outpatient sessions are planned, which can take place without sedation.

In contrast to women, men more often suffer from fistulas in the rectal area that run through or along the sphincter muscle. These do not heal on their own and therefore always require treatment. Instead of surgically removing them, fistula tracts can be closed gently and precisely from the inside using FiLaC laser therapy.

But not only is the sphincter muscle responsible for continence. Every person has hemorrhoidal pads that ensure fine closure. These often tend, in both men and women, to enlarge pathologically. If they are enlarged enough to require surgery, LHP laser therapy can be applied instead of surgical removal. This shrinks the affected hemorrhoids back to their natural size and can thus preserve their function.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. The latest development is the tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for benign enlarged thyroid glands. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

