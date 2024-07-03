International Incontinence Day 2024: New laser therapies can prevent incontinence after urological or proctological treatment

Minimally invasive laser therapies by biolitec significantly minimize the risk of incontinence in the treatment of prostate and bladder tumors, prostate enlargement, anal fistulas, hemorrhoids and vaginal atrophy.

Jena, July 3rd, 2024 – International Incontinence Day took place on June 30th. With around 6 million people affected in Germany alone, incontinence is a widespread condition that is usually kept secret because people are ashamed of it. With the LIFE, FLA, TULA, FiLaC, LHP and LaEvita laser therapies, the medical technology company biolitec offers gentle treatment options in the fields of urology, proctology and gynecology, which minimize the risk of incontinence, among other things, during therapy.

To prevent incontinence during the treatment of bladder tumors, biolitec offers a suitable therapy with TULA (Trans-Urethral Laser Ablation). TULA can be a real minimally invasive alternative compared to traditional tumor therapy. With this laser therapy, the tumor is removed on an outpatient basis directly in the medical specialist’s practice after or during cystoscopy. Prostate tumors are also a possible cause of incontinence. With FLA therapy (focal laser ablation) from biolitec, prostate tumors can be removed minimally invasively and with utmost precision. Both therapies are as tissue-sparing as possible. They not only have a positive effect on urination disorders caused by the tumor, but also prevent incontinence as an undesirable consequence of the treatment. However, benign prostate enlargement (benign prostatic hyperplasia – BPH) can also cause incontinence. With LIFE therapy, biolitec also offers a minimally invasive approach to the treatment of BPH. Here, the excess tissue is removed using a laser fiber that is pushed into the urinary canal up to the narrowed area. The decision as to which treatment is right for the patient must, of course, be made by the specialist in consultation with you.

Anal fistulas can also lead to incontinence if left untreated. As a minimally invasive alternative to surgery in the treatment of anal fistulas, biolitec offers FiLaC laser therapy (Fistula-tract Laser Closure), which allows the fistula tract to be closed gently and precisely from the inside. Invasive methods can lead to damage to the sphincter muscle. The treatment of anal fistulas with the minimally invasive FiLaC therapy from biolitec not only has an indirect positive effect on the symptom of incontinence caused by the fistulas, but the tissue-sparing approach of FiLaC also prevents damage to the sphincter muscle and thus also incontinence as a result of the treatment.

Around one in two adults over 50 suffers from enlarged hemorrhoids, which can also impair the function of the sphincter muscle and promote incontinence. Instead of surgically removing the hemorrhoids, biolitec’s LHP laser therapy (laser hemorrhoidoplasty) can be used to shrink them back to their natural size so that the sphincter function is restored.

Finally, with LaEvita, biolitec offers a virtually pain-free solution for the treatment of vaginal atrophy and mild stress urinary incontinence, which usually provides relief after just three short outpatient sessions. The vaginal mucosa is irradiated with laser light using a glass tube inserted into the vaginal canal. This stimulates collagen production, which has a positive effect on elasticity, blood circulation, moisture and ultimately also on the symptom of incontinence.

To learn more about the possibilities of minimally invasive laser therapies from biolitec in connection with incontinence, visit www.biolitec.com

About biolitec:

biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG is one of the leading companies worldwide in the field of medical laser treatments and the only provider that possesses all relevant core competencies – photosensitizers, laser devices and optical fibers – in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT). Besides laser-based treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG primarily researches on minimally-invasive and gentle laser treatments and markets them. ELVeS Radial™ (Endo Laser Vein System) is the most often used laser system worldwide for the treatment of varicose veins. In combination with the Ceralas® HPD laser, the innovative contact fiber XCAVATOR® enables a gentle treatment of e.g. benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in urology. The new LEONARDO® diode laser by biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser which features a combination of two wavelengths, 980nm and 1470nm, and is suitable for interdisciplinary use. Gentle laser treatments in the fields of proctology, ENT, gynecology, thoracic surgery as well as pneumology also belong to the business field of biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG. Further information at www.biolitec.com

Contact

biolitec® Holding GmbH & Co KG

Jörn Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Straße 15

07745 Jena

Phone: +49 (0) 3641/5195336

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.biolitec.de