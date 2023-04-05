International commercial law firm MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte on course for growth

In order to continue to provide the best possible consultancy service to our clients, MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte is proud to welcome new talent to the team.

Ensuring that both domestic and international clients receive the best advice and support remains a top priority at our firm. A self-critical, internal evaluation of the services we provide is just as much a part of this as regular training and education for team members. In order to continue to be able to meet the high standards we set for ourselves, as well as the expectations of all our clients, MTR Legal continues to grow. This year, the firm has welcomed yet more new legal talent to the team, meaning that our clients can carry on receiving comprehensive advice from a single body of interdisciplinary legal experts.

Case law is becoming more and more complex and – due to the large number of cross-border relationships, both on a personal level as well as in business – increasingly international, with many such cases straddling multiple different fields of law. To ensure that our clients are nonetheless always advised by a relevant expert, MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte has built a broad base and continues to grow in order to meet the growing list of demands.

This year has already seen Dilara Göc, Stella Liebentraut, Carolin Püttmann, Alina Franziska Stockamp, and Mats Schwertner join our team of legal professionals.

This has notably strengthened our department for commercial and company law, with attorneys Dilara Göc, Carolin Püttmann, and Mats Schwertner focusing on this area in their consultancy work. Carolin is also one of our go-to experts for domestic and international clients when it comes to capital markets law and commercial law.

Whether it be company law, capital markets law, or trusts and estates law, tax optimization is always a key issue, and MTR Legal has been fortunate enough to be able to welcome tax law expert Alina Franziska Stockamp to the team.

The addition of Stella Liebentraut likewise bolsters our trusts and estates law and family law divisions. Stella, like Mats Schwertner, also advises clients on designing and drafting contracts, as well as on civil law more generally.

MTR Legal Rechtsanwälte will continue to focus on growth to meet the high standards we set for ourselves and the expectations of our clients.

