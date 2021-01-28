International art book “Excellent Art – Exzellente Kunst”

Relaxation with art and poetry

The art book presents 31 artists from 19 countries around the globe. Most of them are award winning artists and finalists, others adequate guest artists. Readers are encouraged to choose any of the artworks in this book and, using the instructions for meditative art observation, deeply and consciously connect with it to experience the unique form of art-induced relaxation emblematic of the “Enter into Art” concept. Based on the visible, specific side of paintings and sculptures, art lovers are invited to try out this stimulating method of connecting with the artworks themselves. To accompany this excellent selection of paintings, some first-class international haiku poems are presented alongside them. Both original versions and English translations of the poems are included – reading poetry in a foreign language allows us to perceive its characteristic color tones, increasing its intercultural effect. The art and poetry pages give artists the opportunity to present their artwork in combination with their own poetry.

Relax and Rejoice with Art and Poetry form Nineteen Countries

Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, USA

Ai-Wen Wu Kratz: Delightful Colors; Alicja Snoch-Pawlowska: Fascination Perspective; Ana Galvão: Visual Enchantment; Ann Dunbar: Paradise through the Eye of a Needle; Beverly Ashcraft-Johnson: Multiple Layers; Bie Flameng: Inspired by Van Eyck; Cinla Seker: Invitation to Associate; David Whitfield: Psychological Depth; Derwin Leiva: Optical Illusion; Diana Kleiner: Profound Conversation; Gerhard Rasser: Trips to Nowhere; Gerhardt Gallagher: Seascapes Spawning Dreams; Ivana Gagić Kičinbači: Inspiration and Construction; Jerzy Pietruczuk: Avantgarde Affinity; Kazuko Misawa: Floating Color Tones; Kurt Ries: Beyond Stillness; Lisa Graham: Vehement Circling; Mady Piesold: Contrast over Color; Mari Vedin Laaksonen: Getting to the Bottom of the Moment; Maud du Jeu: Appealing Body Language; Merete Bartholdy: Visual Pull; Miriam Cojocaru: Tempted to Travel; Patricia Pascazzi : Interpreting the Uninterpretable; R. Geoffrey Blackburn: Places of Peace and Grandeur; Rowena Boič : Approaching the Distance; Sophia Koopman: Magic of the Sea; Svetlana Vedernikova: Blossoming Motifs; Takanori Iwase: Melodious Flow; Veryal Zimmerman: Sensitive Impressions; Watana Kreetong: Fireworks of Color and Light; Yvonne Welman: Figurative Narration

Poems: Ana Galvão, Gabriele Walter, Reinhard Harbaum, Youetta de Jager

Hardcover: 72 pages with 124 artworks and 29 poems

Publisher: Re Di Roma-Verlag

Language: English, German

ISBN 978-3-96103-724-7

Size: 21 x 26 cm

Herausgeber Gabriele Walter und Kurt Ries

