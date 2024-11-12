Innovative Series E Valve Technology Combines Sustainability with High Performance

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions unveils the Series E, the first electric angle valve for high vacuum applications.

These new valves set an industry standard with superior control, energy efficiency, reliability, and significant cost savings.

Advanced electric actuation for enhanced control and durability

Series E offers an electric actuation system that is first in its class, designed for precision and robust performance. It features a failsafe mechanism to maintain safety during power losses and a „local mode“ for manual operation during maintenance. This reduces mechanical stress and ensures consistent, safe performance.

Designed for energy efficiency, lowering costs and boosting sustainability

Optimized for low energy consumption, the electric angle valve can significantly cut operational costs and support sustainable industrial practices. Its motor-controlled system uses less energy than traditional valves, helping businesses reduce their operational costs while simultaneously improving their environmental footprint.

Ideal for high vacuum isolation applications

These valves are reliable for critical settings, ranging from 10-3 to 10-9 mbar. Its efficient 24 VDC electric actuation and robust elastomer seal ensure high performance. Designed for easy integration, its right-angle structure enhances system compatibility and user-friendliness. „We are thrilled to launch the Series E valves, marking a significant advancement in vacuum technology,“ said David Crone, Global Head of Valves at Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. „This innovation is a testament to our ongoing efforts to develop eco-friendly solutions that harmonize operational efficiency with environmental stewardship.“

About the Busch Group

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

