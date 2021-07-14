Innovative “GKN Hydrogen” system ensures self-sufficient energy supply: 17 orders for Proton Motor’s “Module S8” within three years

Fifth order from newly launched GKN business unit for Proton Motor standard module for integration into hydrogen storage system based on green metal hydride technology.

Puchheim near Munich, July 14, 2021 – The demand for decentralized energy storage systems is currently rising sharply. Hydrogen-based stationary solutions have an advantage over batteries. In July 2019, the top-class pilot project “Knappenhaus” was officially inaugurated in Kasern, the northern most mountain village in South Tyrol. It has passed the previous seasonal challenges with flying colors. Originally designed 500 years ago as a simple mountain hut at 1,500 metres, the residential property can store the emission-free and climate-friendly energy of the in-house watercourse despite winter icing respectively on-demand is also possible. The technical installation consists of a water turbine and the “Module S8” with an output of 8.4 kW from “Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH” ( www.proton-motor.de). To date, the group’s division “GKN Powder Metallurgy” ( www.gknpm.com) of the international engineering and aerospace company has ordered a total of 17 Proton Motor fuel cells as a customer.

Order for eight fuel cells in the first quarter of 2021

After the successful Knappenhaus project, in which the product “PM Module S8” was used for the first time in GKN’s sustainable, green hydrogen storage system as a combined heat and power plant, Proton Motor delivered two demonstration systems in 2020. The customer’s recently launched business unit, which was founded as “GKN Hydrogen” ( www.gknhydrogen.com), ordered eight more hydrogen fuel cells for self-sufficient energy generation and supply based on renewable energies in the 1st quarter of 2021. This is followed by the fifth order intake for six standard modules, which GKN will integrate into its globally sought-after energy storage solution systems based on innovative metal hydride technology. Proton Motor CEO Dr. Faiz Nahab commented: “We are delighted to continue to support GKN Powder Metallurgy in their drive to demonstrate the use of hydrogen as a means of storing energy from renewable resources and look forward to expanding our relationship to include training and services to support GKN Powder Metallurgy’s international sales.”

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de)

With more than 20 year of experience, the internationally active Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is Germany”s expert for energy solutions with cleantech technologies and a specialist in fuel cells in this field. Located in Puchheim near Munich, Proton Motor, offers complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems from its own production – from development to production to the implementation of customer-specific solutions. Proton Motor focuses on stationary applications such as back-up power and energy storage solutions, as well as mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. The solutions can also be applied in the maritime and rail sectors. The product portfolio includes basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems and customised systems. The official commissioning of the new fuel cell stack machine to start the series production took place in September 2019.

Proton Motor is active in the stationary sector for customers in the IT, telecommunications, public infrastructure and healthcare sectors in Germany, Europe and the Middle East with power supply solutions for DC and AC demand. In addition to power supply, SPower product range also offers solutions for solar systems and a new product line for the storage of solar energy. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, with currently 93 employees under the management of Dr. Faiz Nahab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of “Proton Motor Power Systems plc” ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2006 (Ticker symbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

