Innovation solutions for three dimensional profiles and contours

Away from standard to specialized product solutions. At Schlenker glamping tools, the customers define the requirements and the company delivers the solutions. In addition to the machining, the watch making and the automotive industries, we also supply our innovative products into the medical market.

Medical products often have special requirements concerning three-dimensional profiles and contours. Being 100% vertically integrated, Schlenker is able to manufacture collets with complex contours by hard milling, hard turning and grinding while also complex profiles can be realized utilizing the EDM and wire EDM capabilities which for example allow the company to produce collets for the easy and efficient manufacturing of dental implants (abutments) with three-dimensional contours.

Schlenker special collets for medical technology

In addition to collets for dental implants (abutments), Schlenker clamping tools also offers collets with complex contours for the production of different surgical instruments and bone screws. The contour of the bone screw is precisely inserted into the collet, this ensures safe clamping without marks.

By using the special collets on sliding headstock automatic lathes instead of high-quality milling machines, the processing time of workpieces can be significantly reduced, thus significant cost saving can be realized.

Production of complex structures and special contours

An additional alignment surface on the collet can be used to position complex profiles and special contours but only in combination with a slot in the cone or shaft area. The collets from Schlenker clamping tools with three-dimensional profiles and contours are manufactured according to 3D models.

Individuell solutions for every demand

Who wants to order his own collet with three dimensional profiles or a contour, gets a broad consultation from the company experts. The Schlenker team answers all questions about this complex theme.Together individual solutions can be find.

More information about the collets with three dimensional profiles will be given by the Schlenker team on:

https://www.schlenker-spannwerkzeuge.de/kontaktformular/

Since its foundation in 1952 by Hans Schlenker, the Schlenker company has fully specialized in the production of high-quality clamping tools.

The focus on the customer as well as uncompromisingly high quality runs like a red thread through the more than 70 years company history of Schlenker.

Schlenker is regarded as a technological leader on the market for clamping tools and is continuously expanding its business with customer-specific and innovative product solutions.

