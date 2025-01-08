Ingo Marten appointed Managing Director Central & Eastern Europe at Netceed

Netceed Creates New Leader Position for Central & Eastern Europe

Kabelsketal, 8 January 2025 – Netceed announces the appointment of Ingo Marten as the new Managing Director Central & Eastern Europe (CEE). This newly created role has been established to support Netceed“s dedication to providing exceptional value and service to its partners and customers throughout the region.

Ingo is a very experienced leader with a proven track record in developing and selling innovative business solutions in the telecommunications and IT sectors. He began his career at Deutsche Telekom, excelling in key account sales with corporate customers. Within five years, he was promoted to lead a central unit, where he explored new opportunities in wireless offerings, such as Blackberry, VPN and M2M solutions, driving significant incremental growth. Building on this success, Ingo was tasked with establishing new business areas on behalf of Deutsche Telekom and T-Systems including IT/Cloud & IoT solutions.

In 2018, seeking greater autonomy, Ingo transitioned to EET, a value-added IT Distributor and supplier serving Telcos, resellers, integrators and B2B e-commerce platforms. There, he successfully transformed teams in Germany and Austria, refocused the company on profitable growth, and achieved an impressive fourfold increase in sales through organic growth. Additionally, Ingo actively pursued M&A opportunities.

„We are thrilled to welcome Ingo to this critical leadership role,“ said Alper Turken, CEO Netceed. „His expertise, proven leadership, and drive align perfectly with Netceed“s goals of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. We are confident that Ingo will elevate our presence and impact in Central and Eastern Europe, strengthening relationships with our valued stakeholders.“

Locally invested, globally connected

As part of Netceed“s global strategy, this appointment highlights the company“s commitment to fostering regional expertise while maintaining its role as a global solution provider and growth partner. Central and Eastern Europe remain key areas for expansion, and Ingo is uniquely positioned to lead these efforts.

„I am honored to join Netceed at such an exciting time for the telecommunications and networking industry,“ said Ingo Marten. „I look forward to working alongside talented teams across the region and contributing to the company“s mission of providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses and communities.“

Ingo holds a degree in Business Administration (BA) from Brunel University, London, and the European Business School, Osnabrück.

Netceed is a global leader in distribution, logistics, technical engineering, and product design with over 30 years of expertise and performance supporting the telecommunications and broadband industry.

Netceed supplies and distributes a comprehensive range of passive and active equipment and tooling for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting all technologies including FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, and data center.

Netceed´s comprehensive portfolio of 90,000+ products from nearly 1,500 industry-leading suppliers, along with their value-added supply chain solutions support carriers´ seamless delivery of high-speed Internet, Video, Data, and Voice services to Residential, Business, and Mobile Users.

Netceed employs around 1,800 people across 19 countries and counting, and its experienced team works hard every day shaping the future of communication networks across the globe.

For more information, visit www.netceed.com

Bildquelle: Netceed