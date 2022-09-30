Indoor Skydiving Germany Group started installation of Scandinavias biggest wind tunnel in Malmö

Gladbeck, September 30, 2022 – The Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG), manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators, brings the latest technology in Indoor Skydiving to the LEAP Fly & Padel Center in Malmö Hyllie, Sweden.

ISG started the installation of Scandinavias biggest wind tunnel on September 13th. The centers phase one with the new indoor skydiving facility is scheduled to open in

spring 2023.

With a 14 feet diameter flight chamber capable of reaching speeds of more than 280 km/h the ISG wind tunnel will be the biggest in Scandinavia and provide a new dimension of entertainment for beginners as well as training facility for experienced pro flyers. Additional to indoor skydiving the LEAP Fly & Padel Center will provide padel courts, a gym, a restaurant and a spa.

„The LEAP Fly & Padel Center close to Malmö Arena and with its good connection to Copenhagen via Oresund Bridge is the perfect location for the most advanced technology in indoor skydiving. We are very happy to realize our first project in Sweden together with the real estate company Jöla Invest and bring the highest standards of German engineering to Malmö“ said Boris Nebe, CEO of Indoor Skydiving Germany.

Leap Fly & Padel Center will cater to the growing „experience economy“ for families, friends and businesses in addition to being the favorite site for the Swedish pro flyer community.

The wind tunnel technology of ISG-Group was developed in cooperation with the aerospace department of the Technical University of Berlin and other aeronautical engineering companies and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and airflow quality. The first reference facility opened in 2009 in Bottrop, Germany (Indoor Skydiving Bottrop GmbH – www.indoor-skydiving.com). Since then ISG-Group has built and started multiple wind tunnel facilities for customers, many additional projects are in construction or planning phase.

About ISG-Group:

Driven by mankind“s dream of flight, ISG-Group delivers and builds vertical wind tunnels for freefall simulation for the sport of indoor skydiving and the entertainment market. The high performance facilities of ISG-Group are used also as professional training facilities for skydivers and military freefall units. In addition to that they also deliver a new experience to the entertainment market. The founders of this company developed in the recent years the most advanced and most silent vertical wind tunnel technology. It is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, design, safety and airflow quality. Managing Director is Boris Nebe, the headquarter is in Gladbeck, Germany. Information under www.isg-group.de

