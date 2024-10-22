Hydrogen: A Major Energy Source for the Future

Hydrogen fuel cells can play a significant role in a wide range of applications in the fields of mobility, industry, in the residential sector and in portable devices. Products from the Busch Group (Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and Busch Vacuum Solu

For clean, efficient and safe fuel cell technology

Hydrogen fuel cells are considered sustainable and environmentally friendly. Water vapor is their only emission. Unlike fossil fuels that release CO2 and other pollutants, fuel cells do not contribute to air pollution or the greenhouse effect. They can be more efficient than combustion engines or traditional power plants, reducing overall energy consumption. Fuel cells have fewer moving parts than traditional combustion engines, which can result in a longer service life and lower maintenance costs. In addition, fuel cells are highly efficient in converting hydrogen to electrical power.

Hydrogen is the most common element in the universe and can be extracted from various sources. Its environmental friendliness depends on how it is procured. Hydrogen can be obtained by water electrolysis. If renewable energy sources are used for this process, the entire process can potentially be CO2-free. The use of hydrogen reduces dependence on limited fossil resources and promotes energy independence.

By combining these benefits, hydrogen fuel cells play a role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promote a sustainable future of energy.

Pfeiffer and Busch – working together for an efficient hydrogen future

Pfeiffer and Busch have specialized in developing innovative products that make a key contribution to advancing this industry. With sophisticated leak testing procedures and state-of-the-art hydrogen recirculation blowers, they offer solutions that significantly improve both the safety and efficiency and fuel cells.

Leak testing procedures

Bipolar plates are critical components in hydrogen fuel cell stacks with a proton-exchange membrane (PEM). They form the heart of these cells and enable the chemical reactions necessary for energy production. However, ensuring the integrity of these plates through rigorous leak testing is a major challenge. There are several issues that must be overcome, including the lack of guidance in industry standards, reducing the cycle time, downtime for conversions due to different bipolar plate geometries, and the interaction of the test medium with the surface material of the bipolar plate.

Since hydrogen is explosive at a concentration of just four percent in the ambient air, compliance with stringent leak rate standards is critical for safety. In response to these challenges, Pfeiffer has developed a leak test module specifically for bipolar plates. The innovative turnkey system is designed for leak testing in industrial series production. This module aims to reduce cycle times and increase flexibility without compromising on safety and reliability. This solution offers the ability to test bipolar plates of different thicknesses, while other geometries can be tested by changing the liner. The modular design allows integration into existing production lines.

Hydrogen recirculation blowers

To ensure the highest efficiency when operating fuel cell systems, another product from the Busch Group plays a key role: the TÜV-certified MINK MH series of recirculation blowers from Busch. These blowers increase the overall efficiency of the system by conveying the excess hydrogen at the cathode side of the fuel cell back to the anode side. The quantity of hydrogen that the recirculation blowers convey back to the anode varies between 30 and 70 percent of the hydrogen supplied on the anode side, depending on the system. These blowers therefore prevent hydrogen from being wasted and ensure cost-efficient fuel cell system operation.

As the industry continues to evolve, these advances will play a crucial role in overcoming the barriers that currently stand in the way of widespread adoption of fuel cell applications.

„With these developments, we underline our commitment to sustainability and our support for an environmentally friendly energy supply. We are proud to be actively shaping the energy transition along with our customers and partners and look forward to the further progress we will make in this dynamic field,“ says Sami Busch, Co-Owner and Co-CEO of the Busch Group.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

