HUMAN Diagnostics Announces the Launch of its Next Generation Clinical Chemistry Instruments

Primed for Precision. Built for Perfromance

Wiesbaden, Germany – February 1, 2025 – HUMAN Diagnostics, a global player in in-vitro diagnostics, announces the launch of its advanced clinical chemistry instruments, scheduled to debut at Medlab Middle East in Dubai, from February 3-6, 2025. This milestone reflects HUMAN’s commitment to delivering innovative and reliable diagnostic solutions that meet the needs of modern laboratories worldwide.

The launch is under the motto “ Primed for Precision. Built for Performance“ and will spotlight the next-generation HumaStar 300SR, HumaStar 200, and the HumaLyzer Primus NG, offering laboratories cutting-edge performance, enhanced efficiency, and robust reliability. These instruments cater to diverse throughput needs, empowering labs to deliver accurate and timely results critical to patient care.

„HUMAN’s clinical chemistry instruments have long been trusted for their precision and reliability. With this launch, we’re setting new standards for laboratory diagnostics by combining German engineering excellence with the latest technological advancements,“ said Dr. Christine Hettmann-Dreuw, VP Marketing & Strategic Purchase at HUMAN Diagnostics.

Main updates to the newly introduced instruments:

– HumaStar 300SR and HumaStar 200: The refined instruments offer improved performance and reliability with an advanced cuvette wash station and, now new, clot detection (HumaStar 300SR only). The upgraded pipetting unit ensures higher precision for low volumes and better repeatability, while V-shaped reaction cuvettes reduce reagent use and operating costs.

Additionally, an integrated 2D barcode scanner simplifies the import of QC and calibration target values, streamlining operations; the 3-color LED status illumination provides intuitive and easy monitoring.

– HumaLyzer Primus NG: A user-friendly, semi-automated solution ideal for laboratories in resource-limited settings with a large 7-inch touchscreen interface enhancing usability.

Visitors to Medlab ME 2025 are invited to explore these next-gen instruments at HUMAN’s booth #Z4.D20, where live demonstrations will showcase their capabilities and ease of use.

HUMAN Diagnostics has been at the forefront of empowering healthcare professionals globally for over 50 years. By combining German quality standards with a commitment to innovation, HUMAN continues to provide laboratories with solutions that improve efficiency, enhance diagnostic confidence, and support equitable access to healthcare.

For more information about the product launch or the company itself, visit www.human.de.

HUMAN Diagnostics is a global provider of in vitro diagnostic solutions, serving laboratories and healthcare providers in over 160 countries. Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, HUMAN offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to enhance diagnostic capabilities and support better patient outcomes.

Company-Contact

HUMAN Gesellschaft für Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH

Erika Welzenbach

Max-Planck-Ring 21

65205 Wiesbaden

Phone: 0612299880

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.human.de

Press

HUMAN Gesellschaft für Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH

Thomas König

Max-Planck-Ring 21

65205 Wiesbaden

Phone: 061229988167

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.human.de

