Historic Hotels of Europe welcomes 13 new members

Dublin, 07.10.2021 – Historic Hotels of Europe is delighted to share that we have welcomed 13 new historic houses to our Collection this year. Each hotel exudes the qualities of hospitality, history and charm that have become synonymous with our seal of approval. They”re the perfect fit for our growing group, and we”re thrilled to introduce them.

To begin we have Puteus Palace, based on the Adriatic coast. This five-star boutique hotel was built in 1467 and with only 15 rooms and suites, offers a level of personal service that”s hard to find elsewhere. Zipping across the continent to Poland, Komierowo Palace presents a stunning alternative. This charming property sits within the middle of a sprawling 16-hectare park, ensuring glorious views from every window. It”s also the home of an award-winning restaurant that”s won several accolades over recent years, giving it the edge with intrepid foodies.

We at Historic Hotels of Europe are also proud to introduce Saka Manor. Described as “the pearl of the North-Estonian coastal cliffs” for its whitewashed facade and clean architecture, this 1600s property cuts a dashing figure against Estonia”s azure skies. It”s one of the few manors in the country that has been fully restored, too. For a more urban travel experience, Marktgasse Hotel in Zurich is an option that”s hard to beat. Don”t be fooled by its base in the city”s beloved old town… this hotel”s interior is a contemporary delight, the crowning jewel of which is its restaurant, IGNIV: a place that”s famous for its fine dining experience.

In addition, Historic Hotels of Europe has been making waves through Italy this year. We”ve welcomed seven properties from this captivating country to our Collection, starting with Hotel Villa Schuler in Taormina. This hotel was once the popular haunt of artists, bohemians and wealthy travellers looking for an escape to the sun, and has steadfastly remained to be a tempting travel spot for tourists, particularly for its beautiful botanic gardens and rooftop lounge. We”ve also brought the charming four-star hotel, Locanda dei Mai Intees, onboard. Of all its fabulous perks, it particularly benefits from captivating coordinates: based between two of Italy”s greatest lakes, Maggiore and Como, as well as being just a stone”s throw away from the fashion capital of Milan. It was also once a small medieval village, and has several fascinating stories to share.

Perfect for business, our Collection has acquired Italy”s Villa Lampedusa in Palermo, too. What sets this villa apart is its astonishing architecture and art, which includes valuable frescoes, drawer ceilings and even its very own astronomic observatory. The surrounding tailored gardens also act as the perfect refuge for visitors looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of cosmopolitan life.

Next on the list are four Italian properties owned by the Demetz family, all of which are based in the UNESCO-approved Dolomites. First up is Hotel am Stetteneck: a bright and friendly establishment that”s ideal for outdoor lovers, offering easy cable car access to some of the mountain”s most picturesque peaks. Close by is Hotel Angelo Engel, which prominently features several spa facilities including heated indoor and outdoor swimming pools, various saunas and a fitness studio. Elsewhere, Hotel Cavallino d”Oro bursts at the seams with exciting history. Its cosy Tyrolean-style rooms and emotive paintings, photographs and furnishings all speak of a storied past spanning over 700 years. Rounding off the Demetz family”s catalogue, Hotel Villa Kastelruth is a chalet-style hotel complete with rustic rooms, breathtaking mountain views and more.

Further – over in Ireland – Historic Hotels of Europe has rolled out the red carpet for Coopershill House. Comfort, character, charm and class are the building blocks of this country house next to the Wild Atlantic Way, which is just a two-hour drive away from Dublin. Finally, Hotel Central in the Netherlands prides itself on its impeccable service and singular style. No two rooms are the same, here, and beyond admiring its eclectic decor, guests can look down on the medieval market square from the hotel brasserie”s elevated terrace. The perfect way to see the city.

We”re elated about each and every one of our remarkable newcomers, which both embody the spirit of Historic Hotels of Europe and bring their own, unique angle to our group. Sharing their stories with global travellers and inviting them to see Europe through 13 new perspectives is going to be amazing. We can”t wait to start the journey.

More information on our newest properties can be found in our roundup of fresh travel inspiration on our blog The Historic Traveller.

Founded in 1998, Historic Hotels of Europe is an exclusive collection of independent hotels, castles, palaces, country houses and other properties of historic importance in Europe.

Each property in the Collection, which is spanning across more than 20 European countries, has been handpicked for its historical ties, exceptional quality and unique past. The aim is to give guests that “something special” – an unforgettable experience that exceeds even the highest expectations.

Our purpose is to protect each property”s heritage – preserving and improving them to ensure that travellers from the world over can get to know their amazing stories.

