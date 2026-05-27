HIH Digital Launches 10-App SaaS Ecosystem from Ireland
CloverNut, CloverHand & 8 more live products target global SMEs – available in 18 languages, built by HIH Digital Ltd., Carrickmacross
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
HIH Digital Limited Launches Complete 10-Product SaaS Ecosystem – Available in 18 Languages
Irish software company introduces CloverNut, CloverHand and eight further live products for global SMEs
Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, Ireland – May 2026 – HIH Digital Limited, an Irish software and technology company,
today announces the full availability of its complete product portfolio: ten live SaaS applications designed to serve small
and medium-sized businesses across any industry, in up to 18 languages.
At the heart of the ecosystem is CloverNut (app.clovernut.com), a universal business management platform currently
deployed for HIH Records (LC92239), an independent music label. CloverNut manages artists, releases, albums, GEMA registrations,
streaming links and a fully API-connected public homepage – all from a single dashboard.
The platform is built to be industry-agnostic: what manages a music label today can manage a publishing house, a car workshop or a law firm tomorrow.
A Complete Digital Infrastructure
Beyond CloverNut, HIH Digital operates nine further live products:
CloverHand (cloverhand.com) – CRM for creative businesses: contacts, pipelines, activity tracking
CloverNets (clovernets.com) – Domain registration and managed web hosting
CloverLinks (cloverlinks.com) – Smart link management and URL shortening
CloverRuns (cloverruns.com) – Workflow automation and task management
CloverSafe (cloversafe.org) – Secure document storage and compliance tools
CloverQMS (cloverqms.com) – Quality management system for ISO-aligned workflows
CloverUniverse (cloveruniverse.com) – Multi-product dashboard and ecosystem hub
CloverNut.social (clovernut.social) – Community platform for creators and collaborators
clover.irish – A German-language information platform about Ireland, featuring 12 destinations,
an interactive map, community forum and live news feeds
Built for the World from Day One
All HIH Digital products are available in up to 18 languages – not as an afterthought, but as a core architectural principle.
„We built multilingual support into the foundation,“ says founder Michael Meissner.
„A business in Dublin, Munich or São Paulo should have the same experience.“
About HIH Digital Limited
HIH Digital Limited is a software company based in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, Ireland. Founded by Michael Meissner
– musician, author and entrepreneur – the company builds SaaS platforms and bespoke software for businesses worldwide.
HIH Digital also operates HIH Records (LC92239), an independent music label, which serves as the live reference deployment for the CloverNut platform.
Website: https://www.hih-digital.com
Press contact: presse@hih-digital.com
CloverNut: https://www.clovernut.com
HIH Digital Limited is an Irish software company founded by Michael Meissner, based in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, Ireland. The company develops and operates a growing ecosystem of SaaS products for small and medium-sized businesses worldwide, including music label management, CRM, domain registration, link management, and community platforms. All products are available in up to 18 languages. HIH Digital also operates clover.irish, a German-language information platform about Ireland.
Company-Contact
HIH Digital Limited
Michael Meissner
Unit 12, CTEK Building 1
A81TX32 Carrickmacross
Phone: 00353894129371
E-Mail:
Url: https://www.hih-digital.com
Press
HIH Digital Limited
Michael Meissner
Corcuillogue 1
A81TX32 Carrickmacross
Phone: 00353894129371
E-Mail:
Url: https://www.hih-digital.com
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