World Premiere: AKM Presents New Flagship DAC AK4499EX

Düsseldorf, 26 April 2022 – From 19-20 May, Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM) will present its new flagship stereo D/A converter (DAC) for the first time to the public at the IPS/HIGH END 2022 Show in Munich. The VELVET SOUND™ | VERITA™ AK4499EX features a new design with a complete separation of digital and analog circuitry solution that brings the sound experience to the next level.

The AK4499EX is based upon the world-class predecessor AK4499 Current Output DAC. Its design uses the latest high-quality sound technology and a separate digital/analog solution to achieve a sound experience as close to the original as possible. When used in conjunction with the delta-sigma modulator AK4191, the AK4499EX is the ideal analog conversion solution for playback of ultra-high-resolution sound sources with a sample rate of up to 1536kHz in the 64-bit PCM frequency and a 44.8MHz sample rate DSD.

An unprecedented level of natural sound

With a signal-to-noise ratio of 135 dB per channel (A-wtd.) and a total harmonic distortion (THD) of -124 dB, the AK4499EX achieves world-class analog characteristics that exceed those of its predecessor, allowing users to experience an unachieved level of natural sound. This is realized through the newly developed „DWA (Data Weighted Averaging) Routing Technology“, that suppresses noise caused by manufacturing process factors. The two-chip solution with the AK4499EX and the AK4191 provides high-precision D/A conversion with a low-jitter clock. The new „asynchronous operation mode“ featured in the AK4191 makes it possible to completely separate the digital and analog portions of the clocking. In addition, the design was further refined based upon AKM’s latest high-quality sound design techniques. This enhances the sound experience while at the same time achieving further noise suppression. The system reproduces all musical information, down to the most minute detail. Application fields for the new flagship DAC are for example USB DACs, CD/SACD players, wireless speaker systems, soundbars, digital audio players, electronic musical instruments, audio interfaces, and digital mixers.

Sample shipments of the AK4499EX are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022, with volume production in the third quarter of 2022. Customers can listen to the AK4499EX at AKM“s booth at IPS (International Parts + Supply), which will be held in conjunction with HIGHEND® Munich 2022. Both the new flagship DAC AK4499EX (with AK4191), and the new premium DAC AK4493S will be unveiled for listening demonstrations for the first time at the exhibition booth.

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM is a Japan-based company, designs and manufactures CMOS mixed signal integrated circuits and magnetic sensors for applications including audio, multimedia, consumer electronics, industrial infrastructure, and telecommunications. AKM has continued to provide customers with optimum solutions all over the world for over 30 years. Additional information is available at www.akm.com

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 44,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.3 billion euros (2,106 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021).

Asahi Kasei is „Creating for Tomorrow“ with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.eu, https://www.asahi-kasei.com/ and https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company Contact Europe

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

Mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Press Contact

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97, 61348 Bad Homburg

Tel: +49 (0) 6172/ 27159 – 12

Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 44,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.3 billion euros (2,106 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021).

Asahi Kasei is „Creating for Tomorrow“ with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit:

www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/ and www.asahi-kasei.eu

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail: Sebastian.Schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de