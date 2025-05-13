Gymnast Olivia Dunne Asks Male Lovers Are Much More ‚Sincere‘

A favorite university

gymnast

has been prompted to dicuss out after witnessing frustrating footage of her male enthusiasts after a recently available meet. Olivia Dunne finalized with skill broker WME Sports and became a youre a millionaire in the age 18, although youthful gymnast, today 20, was not impressed making use of the leaked video footage of this team „stating rude situations and swearing“ while they waited on her appearing.

The incident occurred in the Jon M. Huntsman Center on monday, January 6, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following LSU Tigers gymnast was actually fighting, a large band of male fans stood behind obstacles outside wishing to get a glimpse of

Olivia Dunne

physically. Tiny performed they understand, Dunne was not also there.

Commentator and previous Olympic gymnast Samantha Peszek provided footage from the “

frightening and worrisome

“ moments on

TikTok

, revealing the students males screaming lewd circumstances and exhibiting behavior most women would find scary.

„I found myself walking out simply behind you, Sam, plus they were yelling if you ask me âare you Livvy’s mom? Are you Livvy’s mother?‘ Very troubling. Creepy, actually,“ added ESPN commentator Kathy Johnson Clarke.

The caretaker of Utah junior gym athlete Jillian Hoffman also voiced her displeasure using men’s room behavior, writing on Facebook: „Im a mommy of a Utah gymnast, while we happened to be walking into the vehicle the party swarmed my personal daughter along with her teammate. They actually thought to their confronts, âYou aren’t Livvy but you’ll perform, are we able to get a photo.‘ [The class] also known as my child Livvy 2.0. These were therefore rude and disrespectful. It absolutely was very hard for mama bear never to come-out.“

Olivia features since talked out



Following videos distributed online and she learned about the uproar, Olivia Dunne by herself got to Twitter to urge fans of all genders and many years to display admiration whenever participating in matches.

I’ll constantly appreciate and love the service away from you guys, however if you come to a fulfill, I want to ask you to kindly be sincere regarding the different gymnasts and gymnastics community even as we are only carrying out all of our taskâ¤ï¸ â Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne)

January 8, 2023

„i shall always value and love the assistance away from you guys, however if you visited a meet, I want to request you to kindly be sincere from the other gymnasts and also the gymnastics neighborhood even as we are simply carrying out the task,“ she

posted

.

Dunne’s mama, Katherine, additionally spoke down, urging people to „stop shaming ladies for any conduct of men.

„It is not OK at fault any athlete/celebrity when lover conduct crosses the line,“ she

tweeted

. „In a sport where the ladies use simply leotards end indicating that exactly how Livvy outfits indicates she is deserving of this by any means. Prevent shaming women for all the conduct of guys.“