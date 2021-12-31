GSB Gold Standard Group: New Year’s wishes from the Chairman of the Board Josip Heit

The turbulent year 2021 is coming to an end! It was a year full of achievements and hard work, in a time of change, it was a successful one in the sign of departure, a year in which the foundation stone for the harvest was laid, this harvest can now be reaped with even more diligence and great confidence!

One could now shout, „Hooray, a lucky pink pig came running at midnight with a lit sparkler in its hand, it grunted and squealed loudly: Hurray, I wish you a happy new year“, but 2022 will probably not be quite so simple in times of pandemic, it is important to look ahead and get down to work with energy.

Let me quote the great German writer Theodor Fontane (1819 – 1898):

„And another new year – What will the days bring? Will the year further what I have built upon? I still want to work and create and do and breathe, for there is no need nor haste to rest. I would like to live until all this glowing, shining spark does not fade away like the flame in the fireplace, it has just sunk to ashes – nothing, however, can stop us, if we together pursue our goals with ambition!“

I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the past year 2021. You have once again been an outstanding example of commitment.

But, enough of the work. I wish you, your families and everyone you care about a wonderful new year 2022, but above all, health, and joy, which is always most important, this shall always accompany you.

With my best wishes for a happy new year, I remain Josip Heit.

Die UNIAN (für Ukrainische Unabhängige Informationsagentur), mit Sitz in Kiew ist eine private ukrainische Nachrichtenagentur. Sie produziert und liefert politische, wirtschaftliche und finanzielle Informationen sowie einen Foto-Reportservice.

