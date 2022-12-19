Growing Demand for Faster Data Transmission Propels Growth of the NFC Chip Market

NFC Chip Market is expected to reach US$ 4.97 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031

Consistently rising demand for faster and more streamlined transmission of data and telecom information with lowest possible latency or lags is one of the key drivers propelling demand within the global NFC chip market. Technologically advanced near field communication or NFC chips offer various benefits to organizational, as well as individual end-users, including IoT-enabled applications that do not rely on batteries for power, enhanced security, and tamper status detection with dual-mode. Apart from this, some other notable drivers behind the consistent expansion of the NFC chip industry size include advent and increasing investments in futuristic and next-gen technologies, such as AI, big data analytics, cyber security, 5G telecom, cloud computing, and IoT.

Increasing Adoption in Wide Range of End-use Industries Bolsters Market Expansion

In 2021, the global NFC chip market size was valued at US$ 1.28 Bn. Over the next decade, in 2031, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 4.97 Bn. The recent studies and research report estimate that the industry will rise at a CAGR of 14.7% over 2021 to 2031. Growth of this industry is expected to be driven by their widespread application and adoption in various point-of-sale or POS terminals and systems, electronic shelf labels, parking access and management systems, smart phones and other smart devices, including laptops and tablets, and contactless payment gateways and systems. In addition to this, the rapid expansion of retail sector on a global level is also bolstering the market expansion.

The future demand for NFC chips is anticipated to increase over the next decade, owing to the consistent efforts of manufacturers and stakeholders in the industry to design, develop, and introduce new types of affordable and reliable RFID inlays in NFC chips. Furthermore, growing demand from a wide range of end-use industries, including consumer electronics, retail, building and infrastructure construction, automotive and transportation, BFSI, healthcare, and entertainment and media. Growth in the NFC chip industry size is also propelled by expansion of the global mobile wallet market.

Request a Sample- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15908

Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Leading Region in NFC Chip Industry

The fastest growing market for NFC chips, based on the geography, is the regional market of Asia Pacific. This trend can be ascribed to growing demand for NFC chips in consumer electronics sector in the region, for manufacture of smart phones, POS systems and portals, enhanced performance enabled reader chips for NFC technologies, and smart wearable devices. Furthermore, rapid growth of the regional fin-tech market in regional economy of India is also expected to bolster growth of the Asia Pacific NFC chip industry over the next decade.

Some of the leading players in the NFC chips industry include HID Global, Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology, Inc., Nordic Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and STMicroelectronics N.V. These key players in the market are focusing of adopting various inorganic, as well as organic growth and expansion strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, launching new and innovative products, and strategic partnerships to increase their market share.

Few of the salient recent developments in the NFC chips industry are as follows –

-A new suite of ICs for NFC chips that feature enhanced condition monitoring, as well as tamper detection was launched by NXP semiconductors in May of 2022. These technologically new-age solutions offer various benefits in a single chip, and are developed for application in smart home, consumer brand, and healthcare products.

-A new type of affordable, yet powerful type 2 NFC tag IC that features advanced privacy settings and augmented NDEF (NFC-based Data Exchange Format) was launched by STMicroelectronics in November of 2021. Along with increased affordability, this new solution offers best performance in high-quantity data usage cases, including brand protection, displaying information about consumer products, and enhance the consumer engagement.

Ask for Customization on this report- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=15908

Our broad spectrum of integrated insights are referred to, acted upon, and cited by leading media houses across the world. Our data is backed by extensive market research and deep industry knowledge to ensure that our clients stay ahead of the curve.

Contact

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

TMR tech

Downtown, 1000 N. West Street, Suite 1200 1200

19801 delaware

Phone: 866-552-3453

E-Mail: Nikita@transparencymarketresearch.com

Url: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.