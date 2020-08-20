Graphics genius: Distec adds IB918 from iBASE to its portfolio

Solid 3.5″ single board computer with AMD® Ryzen™ V1000/R1000 embedded processor for industrial use

Distec GmbH – one of the leading German specialists for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – now also supports visual industrial applications with its 3.5″ single board computer (SBC) “IB918” from iBASE. The graphics board controls up to three displays. “With a size of only 102 x 147 mm, the IB918 integrates the powerful AMD® Ryzen™ V1000 embedded processor or, alternatively, its smaller companion R1000 for less challenging designs”, explained Thomas Schrefel, Product Manager Embedded at Distec. “In addition to the high-performance graphics, demanding industrial applications benefit from its long-term availability and the solid design of the CPU board.” The wide DC input range spans from 12 to 24 volts and allows temperatures from 0 to +60 °C. The IB918 is therefore particularly suited for medical imaging or industrial automation, which place high demands on the graphics performance.

Powerful and versatile

To control up to three separate displays, the IB918 offers various interfaces: an LVDS, an embedded DisplayPort (eDP) and two HDMI 2.0a with high resolution. Due to its many additional interfaces, including four COM, four USB 3.1, a USB 2.0 and two M.2 expansion slots for 2280 Key M and 2230 Key E, the multi-display board is flexible at use. Two 260-pin SO-DIMM sockets for up to 32 gigabit DDR4 are provided for memory. For safety-critical applications, the IB918 is equipped with TPM 2.0.

For immediate use, Distec also offers the IB918 as a display kit including TFT displays from AUO or Tianma in sizes of 7 to 24 inches. Optionally, Distec also offers the SBC as a solid embedded Box PC ASB200-918. As a complete solution, it is entirely preconfigured and immediately ready for plug & play. The fanless embedded Box PC is also available in a slim design.

More information at: https://www.distec.de/en/products/single-board-computer/detail/ibase/ib918/

About Distec

Distec GmbH is a company of the FORTEC Group, a globally operating and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects in all industries. The company, based in Germering near Munich with a plant in Hörselberg-Hainich close to Eisenach, develops, produces and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM products are based on hardware and software developed by Distec in its own design centre in Germering. Distec’s range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product refinements – e.g. the VacuBond® optical bonding – and assembly of monitor systems as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal Touch Competence Centre enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, Distec GmbH has access to products, services and know-how of the large FORTEC high-tech company network. For more information, please see: https://www.distec.de/en

Company-Contact

Press

