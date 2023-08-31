Grand Hotel Excelsior on the Lido of Venice, not to be recommended according to guests

The German poet and journalist Matthias Claudius once said, „If one travels, he can experience something“, and he was right, because woe betide those who see horrible things as travellers, which, according to customers, are downright subterranean in terms of price-performance, which brings us straight to the test report of several hotel guests of the „Grand Hotel Excelsior“ in Venice / Venezia.

The „Grand Hotel Excelsior“ was once part of the legendary exclusive „CIGA Group“, to which the very beautiful and excellent „Danieli“, the „Gritti“, the „Europa & Regin „a and the no longer existing „Hotel „Des Bains“ on the Lido in Venice belonged.

From 1994 onwards, according to regular guests, the Grand Hotel Excelsior went „steeply downhill“, because after the takeover of the „CIGA Group“, stations such as „Sheraton“, the „Westin-Starwood Hotels“ and the Spanish „HO10 Group“, founded in the 1980s, followed, whereby the „Grand Hotel Excelsior“ is currently also no longer on the website of the „HO10 Group“.

Reason for an inspection by BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG, the former place of stay of Hollywood celebrities, such as Marlene Dietrich, Kirk Douglas, Greta Garbo, Paul Newman, Curd Jürgens and Steven Seagal, among others.

According to hotel guests, the staff at the „Grand Hotel Excelsior“ is mostly unfriendly, sometimes even arrogant and condescending, food is put on the table in one fare instead of several courses, which is apparently due to the lack of training of the hotel staff.

The current service of the „Grand Hotel Excelsior“ is only: „mediocre and the hotel rooms are, to put it kindly, massively outdated, sold completely overpriced at well over 400 euros per room, per day.

A cabaña (small hut for changing clothes) on the beach is also being sold completely outrageously, almost at a room price of well over 300 euros, to which guests of the hotel told BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG, „here, on the part of the Grand Hotel Excelsior, they are trying cheekily, in the sense of usury, to recover the financially desolate coronavirus period on the backs of the hotel guests!“

The boat shuttle from Lido to Venice, which is financially included in the hotel price of the „Grand Hotel Excelsior“, has, as journalists from BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG had to discover, big pitfalls, because when the hotel guests are brought to St. Mark’s Square (Piazza San Marco in Italian) in several boats, it is often forgotten to pick them up again in several boats, which is why long waiting times are not unusual with this shuttle!

Venice seems to be like the German flag, which was currently hung upside down for the 80th Film Festival (30.08.-09.09. 2023) ( https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/image.btz/uploads/80._Bienale_Venezia.png), until the BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG gave you the hint that you should have paid more attention at school. Moreover, because of a strike in Hollywood, far fewer international film stars than usual came to the red carpet at the 80th Venice Film Festival, a foreshadowing for the future of the outer perimeter of the Venice Lagoon, the Lido di Venezia?

Because of the lack of competition on the Lido Venice, the hotel management, currently headed by hotel director Alessio Lazazzera, seems to be of the opinion, according to guests, „that with a catastrophic price-performance ratio, these consistently astronomical prices at the Hotel Excelsior can be afforded without emotion towards the guests“, whereby the condition of the hotel, as can be seen in the photo of a guest (a falling letter), is apparently emblematic of the entire „Grand Hotel Excelsior“, which BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG inspected in August 2023 and clearly and here cannot give a positive rating for the hotel.

Conclusion of guests to BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG: „The Grand Hotel Excelsior on the Lido of Venice is currently not to be recommended, no matter how much advertising this hotel may do, therefore hang ups away from the Hotel Excelsior and book somewhere else on the Lido in Venice…!“

