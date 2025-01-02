Grain Flow Forging – Benchmark for Stability and Strength

Forgings with optimised grain flow set the benchmark for stability and strength in forged components for critical applications like lifting and towing

Forged components are renowned for their exceptional stability, thanks to a grain structure that follows the part’s geometry, much like the grain in wood. This structural integrity makes forging the preferred choice for demanding applications, including bolts, supports, gears, and pressure-bearing components such as valve bodies and boiler parts. The optimised grain structure enhances mechanical strength, ensuring reliability even under extreme conditions-something that castings cannot replicate.

In lifting and towing operations, drop-forged components like towing eyes, eyelets, hooks, and forged chains are indispensable. These forged components provide superior tensile strength and durability, making them ideal for heavy-duty tasks in industries such as shipyard operations, military applications, and forestry handling. Drop-forged hooks are designed to withstand significant forces, ensuring safety and performance in critical lifting, towing, and pulling operations.

„For 20 years, KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH in Germany has been helping customers optimise forgings through material flow simulation. We facilitate the transition from assemblies, such as welded structures or cast parts, to forged components with enhanced grain flow. Material flow simulation also reduces excess material, such as flash, enabling flash-free forging (depending on geometry), which saves both material and energy. Forged components are often stronger, more visually appealing, and more cost-effective to produce.“ (Thomas Henneke, CEO of KB)

Forging is inherently a sustainable production process, requiring less energy and producing less material waste compared to other methods like casting or full machining. The ability to forge parts and components to near-net shape, or even flash-free, minimises the need for additional machining, further reducing both material waste and energy consumption associated with these processes. Further examples, including additional pictures and illustrations, can be found in the author’s blog in the ‚Lifting‘ section, covering not only forged hooks but also latches, eyelets, and forged chains. A detailed list of equipment and a comprehensive description of various processes can be found under ‚Equipment‘.

About the Author

Thomas Henneke is a mathematician specialised in physics, mechanics, and geometry, and Managing Partner of KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH, a precision drop forge based in Western Germany. He regularly writes popular science articles exploring fascinating steel applications, delving into the intricacies of forgings, and sharing insights about his home region: Hagen-Iserlohn-Sauerland.

KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH is a highly certified drop forge located in Hagen (Westphalia), in the heart of Germany’s historic ‚metal & football‘ region, between Solingen and Dortmund – next to the Sauerland. We specialize in small-series production of safety-critical closed die forgings, ranging from 200g to 130kg in weight. We work with all steel grades, including duplex stainless steels, nickel-based superalloys, and titanium, adhering to the following standards and certifications:

– Pressure equipment: PED 2014/68/EU, AD 2000-W0, ASME

– Boiler construction+piping: Alstom, Babcock, CNIM, MHPS

– Nuclear technology: KTA (Germany), EDF/RCC-M (France)

– Shipbuilding/ Ocean engineering: ABS, BV, ClassNK, DNV, LR

Closed die drop forgings – Made in Germany of European Quality Steel!

Examples of pressurized components for pressure equipment include forged valve parts (bodies, yokes/bonnets), tube connections, boiler header caps, forged fittings, flanges, manifolds, L-pieces, Y-pieces, bifurcations, and heavy-duty mechanical safety components, including:

Forged chain parts, rollers, bearings, connecting parts, fasteners, hooks, eyebolts, slings, hoists, special screw nuts, hydraulic components, pinion and gear blanks, rigging solutions, safety shackles, and more.

Company-Contact

KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH – precision forge

Thomas Henneke

Buschmühlenstr. 62

58093 Hagen (NRW)

Phone: +492331350855

E-Mail:

Url: https://kb-schmiedetechnik.de

Press

KB Schmiedetechnik GmbH – a German drop forge

Thomas Henneke

Buschmühlenstr. 62

58093 Hagen (NRW)

Phone: +492331350855

E-Mail:

Url: https://drop-forge.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.