Google unveils its ChatGPT rival, Bard

Code red

Google’s management has allegedly declared a „code red“ situation for its search business. This is due to the immense popularity and success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This has reportedly prompted Google to launch its own chatbot tool, Bard. Microsoft, which has confirmed plans to invest in OpenAI. ChatGPT is planned to be integrated into its search engine, Bing. A news event has been scheduled for Tuesday, but the topic has not yet been announced.

Bard announcement

Google has announced a new AI-powered chatbot tool named „Bard“. Bard is built on a large language model. It aims to provide high-quality responses to user prompts by drawing information from the internet. Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that Bard will be opened to „trusted testers“. With plans to make it available to the public soon. The move is seen as a response to the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Which has received significant attention since its release to the public. Microsoft is rumored to be planning to integrate ChatGPT into its search engine, Bing. However, incorporating an AI chatbot tool into search could lead to the spread of biases and misinformation. As these tools are trained on online data.

Google’s new chatbot, Bard, has been introduced in response to the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Both chatbots are based on large language models, which have been trained on large amounts of data to generate responses to user prompts. However, there are some differences between the two.

Bard seeks to combine the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of Google’s language models. It uses information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses to users. Google has been working on its language model technology, Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). And this, for the past two years and it is the technology behind Bard.

On the other hand, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been released to the public. It has already been used to generate essays, stories, and answer questions. Microsoft has announced plans to invest billions in OpenAI. It has also confirmed plans to incorporate the tool into some of its products, including its search engine, Bing.

Bard vs Chat-GPT

Google and OpenAI are two distinct companies with different goals, business models, and areas of focus.

Both chatbots have the potential to impact Google’s search business. But there are also concerns about the biases and misinformation that may be perpetuated by AI chatbots trained on online data. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has emphasized the importance of introducing AI models to the world in a bold and responsible manner.

Google is a multinational technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products. It is one of the largest and most well-known technology companies in the world. It has a wide range of products including search, advertising, email, mapping, and many others.

OpenAI, on the other hand, is an AI research company focused on developing and promoting friendly AI that benefits humanity. OpenAI was founded with the goal of advancing AI in a responsible and safe way and is dedicated to developing cutting-edge AI technologies. And promoting their use in a responsible manner.

Google has a long history of working with AI and has developed numerous AI-powered products. Such as Google Assistant, Google Photos, and Google Translate. OpenAI, on the other hand, has a more focused approach, focusing specifically on developing and promoting AI technologies.

In summary, Google is a technology giant with a wide range of products, while OpenAI is a dedicated AI research company focused on developing responsible AI.

While both OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard are based on large language models, they differ in their approach and the scope of their capabilities. It will be interesting to see how they evolve and what impact they have on the search industry in the future.

