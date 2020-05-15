Get your freeticket now. The Leading DevOps and Continuous Delivery Digital Event.

Start: 10.06.2020 09:00 Uhr

Press Release from: we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH

The Leading DevOps and Continuous Delivery Digital Event

Berlin, May 5, 2020

Continuous Delivery Europe – the digital event for DevOps experts, end users and practitioners. Experience 2 days of live sessions and case studies on DevOps & Software Development/ Deployment innovations by true industry thought leaders. Our digital event provides you with precise insights into new business use cases, concepts, technical challenges and innovations while offering you the chance to discuss the current challenges with the practitioners.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Continuous Delivery Europe Europe will take place on June 10 – 11, 2020 with over 250 stakeholders who are playing an active role in the DevOps – 12 live sessions over 2 days – directly from their desks.

More information: https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/continuous-delivery/

ScaleUp 360° Continuous Delivery Europe – Key Topics:

-Impacts of DevOps on customer experience, productivity, costs & profitability, speed & application delivery by using Continuous Delivery

-Continuous Deployment – Keeping up your documentation process along with the pace of deployments

-Efficiently deploying and scaling cloud native applications with Kubernetes

-DevOps at scale – Best-in-class approaches to implementing DevOps in large, complex organizations

-Microservices & Containers – Finding the right toolkit to improve scalability and fault isolation

-Mastering the cultural hurdles when implementing DevOps at an enterprise level by addressing barriers to cultural change

-Enabling scalability and improving fault isolation with microservices & containers

-Bringing together brownfield and greenfield applications in the context of cloud-based / hybrid infrastructures

-DevSecOps – How to make DevOps and Security run in the same sprint

-APIs – Leveraging an API strategy with DevOps

-AI & Machine Learning – Hype or Truth? From using DevOps for fast and efficient delivery of data products to the use of machine learning for enabling DevOps

At our SCALEUP 360° events, participants can look forward to engaging with international thought-leaders. Here are a few of the highlight speakers awaiting you this June:

-Fabrice Le Goeffic, Euler Hermes

-Madalin Broscaru, Daimler

-Shay Wiess, Teva

-Simone Leggio, Nordea

-Ralf Gronkowski, Gitlab

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the webinars for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioBW6LmL_2w

About we.CONECT:

we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge sessions, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on DevOps, Machine Learning, AI: www.scale-up-360.com

Your contact person for more information on our digital event:

Ana Bokhua

Marketing Manager

we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999

P: +49 30 52 10 70 3 – 67 | E: ana.bokhua@we-conect.com

ScaleUp 360° is the digital event series brought to you by we.CONECT Global Leaders. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a young, owner-managed, medium-sized company from the heart of Berlin. We are proud of our independence which allows us to sustainably provide our services to our customers on the market. We operate at the heart of the global knowledge-, information- & technology communities. We serve customers from all industries & sectors, in Germany, Europe & globally.

