G999: GSB Group and Josip Heit present digital world novelty called “Lydian World” in Dubai

On 25 and 26 June 2021, two events of the GSB Group took place in the breathtaking “Burj Khalifa” of Dubai, which is the tallest building on our planet with 829.8 metres, a superlative event with the slogan: “One World, one CommUNITY”.

During the event, the unique G999 blockchain technology ecosystem developed by GSB Group was presented.

Josip Heit, known as a proven business manager and blockchain pioneer as well as Chairman of the Board of GSB Group, presented GSB’s technological developments to thousands of members of the GSpartner family.

Alexandru Cocindau, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of the GSB Group, also presented two developments where the combination of GSlifestyle and proprietary signature cards create a perfect link between the virtual Lydian World and the real world!

The signature wallet is the size of a standard credit card and comes with a mobile application that acts as a communication channel between the blockchain and the card itself.

World stars such as Deco, Kevin Kuranyi, Roberto Carlos and many others, were amazed as attendees of the event to see the GSB Group of Companies shine slogans such as, “Peace, Technology, Progress, G999, Future and Welcome to the New G999 Era” on the Burij Khalifa, which was visible for many kilometres.

The crowning glory of the Lydian World – “One World, one CommUNITY” event, which featured, among others, Eurovision 2021 Song Contest finalist Stefania Liberakakis, nicknamed “Stefania”, performing her hit song “Last Dance”, is “Lydian World” also called “GSworld”.

“Lydian World” as a new order is a perfect virtual world, similar to a Monopoly game, in which users can purchase positions in virtual countries to be allowed to participate. Many applications of the G999 technology ecosystem will participate in the game’s reward process, according to GSB Group CEO Josip Heit. To make it simple, if you are the president of a virtual country, every single use of the virtual country will participate in the rewards.

GSB Group then opened its Middle East headquarters on Sheikh al Zayed Road in Dubai, with more than a thousand square metres of space.The Dubai location serves exclusively as an information centre and important bridge between Asia and Africa for GSpartners, with a focus on the integration of blockchain technologies.

In this context, CEO Josip Heit added that more locations will follow in the near future around the world.

Just recently, GSB Group had also announced the strategic acquisition of three historic newspaper brands to strengthen its “GSmedia” division. These include the newspapers: Berliner Tageszeitung, Berliner Tageblatt and Deutsche Tageszeitung.

The GSmedia development will be presented at the EXPO in Dubai in November 2021. The EXPO in Dubai, as a world exhibition over a period of six months, is one of the largest exhibitions in the world, with an expectation of over 30 million guests.

Chairman of the Board Josip Heit announced that GSB Group will be present throughout the EXPO. Other important acquisitions from the business and technology sector, which belong to the GSB Group, will also be presented during the EXPO.

At the EXPO, Josip Heit will present “GSmedia”, an outlook on the media world of the future, in connection with a blockchain technology application, as well as further developments in high technology.

