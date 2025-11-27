FORTEC Integrated Unveils the SBCPRO-X51 Single Board Computer

New 3.5″ SBC with Intel® Amston Lake Atom® x7211RE Processor for Demanding Industrial and IoT Applications

The FORTEC Group – a leading provider of industrial display, embedded, system solutions, and power supplies – is presenting the new 3.5″ Single Board Computer (SBC) SBCPRO-X51, featuring the Intel® Amston Lake Atom® x7211RE processor. The SBCPRO-X51 simplifies modern industrial computing and significantly expands the capabilities of a standard 3.5-inch SBC. Thanks to its flexible M.2 expansion modules, the SBC can be configured for a wide range of industrial applications.

The SBCPRO-X51 is engineered for demanding industrial and IoT environments. With its wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +85°C, fanless architecture, and guaranteed long-term availability, it delivers a dependable, high-performance platform for building future-ready embedded systems.

Embedded Technology with Long-Term Availability

„In the embedded industry, the lifecycle of many platforms is very short – new generations arrive quickly, and older ones often disappear just as fast,“ explains Stefan Zieboll, Product Manager Embedded at FORTEC Integrated. „The SBCPRO-X51 is deliberately designed differently: it is not a short-term trend product, but a robust base for industrial applications that need to run stably for many years. It is a reliable platform for developers, purchasers, and product managers who require planning certainty and depend on trustworthy hardware.“

Flexible, Robust, and Versatile for Industrial Use

To support a wide range of application scenarios, FORTEC Integrated offers several M.2 expansion modules-including a USB-C M.2 module that enables display connectivity through a single USB-C cable. This single interface carries power, DisplayPort video, and touch functionality. For larger, high-resolution 4K displays, a dedicated V-by-One M.2 module is available. With broad compatibility from eDP to V-by-One, the SBCPRO-X51 can drive anything from compact TFT panels to large-format displays, ensuring seamless integration with diverse project requirements.

Additionally, classic industrial interfaces such as GPIO and serial COM ports are available without the need for extra adapters. For integration into IoT infrastructures, the SBCPRO-X51 features two 2.5 Gbit Ethernet ports and optional Wi-Fi.

Its rugged design is built for uninterrupted 24/7 operation in industrial environments, offering strong resistance to vibration, shock, and electromagnetic interference.

Control, Edge AI, and Image Processing

The SBCPRO-X51 is powered by an Intel® Amston Lake-N Atom® x7211RE CPU. This energy-efficient multi-core processor is well suited for control tasks, Edge AI workloads, and advanced image processing. With DDR5 memory support and three M.2 sockets-accommodating NVMe flash storage, Wi-Fi modules, or cellular connectivity, the platform delivers exceptional performance and outstanding configuration flexibility.

On the software side, the SBCPRO-X51 supports Windows 11 IoT LTSC, various Linux variants, and common embedded tools. Long-term support and software maintenance are integral to the concept, alongside the guaranteed long-term hardware availability. Alternatively, FORTEC Integrated also offers the BPCPRO-X51 as a fully integrated Box PC solution.

About FORTEC Integrated

FORTEC Integrated (formerly Distec) is a FORTEC Group company, a globally active and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects from all industries. The company, headquartered in Germering near Munich and with a factory in Hörselberg-Hainich near Eisenach, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems, and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM end products are based on hardware and software developed by FORTEC Integrated in its own design center in Germering. The range of services includes customer-specific developments and adaptations, product refinements such as VacuBond® optical bonding and the assembly of monitor systems, as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal touch competence center enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, FORTEC Integrated can draw on the goods, services, and know-how of the extensive FORTEC high-tech company network. Further information can be found at https://www.fortec-integrated.de/en/

The products of FORTEC Integrated are available at:

Europe: FORTEC Integrated GmbH, Germering

UK and Benelux: FORTEC Technology UK, Huntingdon

North America: FORTEC US Corp., Ronkonkoma NY

