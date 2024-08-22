For even better handling: Patch cord tray now also with hinged front

tde presents new solution for optimised patch cord management in a compact space

Dortmund/Germany, 22 August 2024. The company tde – trans data elektronik GmbH has added a new product to the tML plug-and-play system platform portfolio: the tried and tested space-saving universal 19-inch patch cord tray is now also available in a Flex version with a hinged front. The new version“s advantage is that it makes it even easier for network technicians to neatly route patch cords directly in front of the height unit. The new tray version still offers an integrated, removable labelling option, but more conveniently. The labelling field is now integrated into the rear of the hinged cover and is large enough to document 192 ports on one height unit. The product has the usual attractive design and is compatible with both 19″ tML module racks, fixed and extendable. Due to its compact design, it supports maximum packing densities and saves the usual additional height unit for patch cord routing.

The network expert has added an important detail to the new Flex version of the tried-and-tested tML patch cord tray: in this version, the front is equipped with hinges and is magnetically attached to the top. As a result, there is no need to use any tools to fold it down. Network technicians no longer need to remove the patch cord tray when working on the patch cabling; all they need to do is open the hinged front. This means that patching can be carried out without much effort during operation.

The product was developed in response to a customer enquiry. „We work closely with our customers and listen to them when we realise joint projects. This enables us to recognise details that facilitate and improve the work, and incorporate them into our design,“ says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde. „Our tML system platform offers companies the optimum solution for the highest packing densities and easy migration to transmission rates of currently 800 G. With the patch cord management tray in the new Flex version, we have expanded our tML product portfolio and created another option with this important supplementary product that makes clean and organised patch cord management considerably easier. The hinged front provides even more organisation and helps the network technician to maintain an overview.“

Labelling fields for network documentation and port labelling

The tML patch cord tray with flex cover is universal and suitable with all available 19″ tML module racks. The patch cords can be neatly routed to the side in the tray, considering the permissible fibre optic bending radii. The magnetic labelling field previously integrated on the front for network documentation or port labelling has also been modified. In the additional new version of the tray, there is a labelling field on the back of the front cover that spans the entire surface of the cover, is fixable and clearly visible by folding down the front. Thanks to the fold integrated into the flap for the labelling strip, network technicians can label it and thus document the cabling neatly.

The tML – tde Modular Link-System

tML is a patented, modular cabling system consisting of three key components: the module, trunk cable and rack mount enclosure. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany. They enable plug-and-play installation on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – within the shortest possible time. The heart of the system are the rear MPO/MTP or MMC and Telco connectors, which can be used to connect at least six or twelve ports at a time. Depending on module configuration, transmission rates of up to 800 G are currently possible. The fiber optic and TP modules can be used together in a module carrier with high port density.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. In addition, the nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fiber technics (MPO). The company’s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high-speed applications in fields such as datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Xing.

