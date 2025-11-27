Five Years of BlueBox Systems – from an Idea to an International Success Story

Bonn, 27 November 2025 – Five years ago, the Bonn-based IT company BusinessCode founded the start-up BlueBox Systems to redefine transparency in global freight logistics with its in-house developed tool BlueBoxAir. Today, BlueBox Systems is among the world“s most innovative providers of real-time tracking solutions and has established itself as a leading player in the sector.

„What began as an internal innovation project and start-up is now an independent company with international visibility and a broad product portfolio for various logistics segments,“ says Martin Schulze, CEO of BlueBox Systems. „Our goal from the very beginning was to make complex freight processes transparent and manageable – and we have achieved that.“

With its real-time tracking platform BlueBoxCargo, the company has set a new standard in air freight. The solution consolidates tracking data for over 90% of global air cargo volume, covering 200 supported airlines and 1,600 airports in a single interface – including real-time flight status, AI-based arrival predictions, delay alerts, and automatic CO calculation for every shipment.

The latest milestone in this success story is the integration of BlueBoxCargo into CUBEforall, the open data platform of Singapore-based technology provider Cargo Community Network (CCN). This allows forwarders, airlines, and shippers to integrate shipment tracking directly into their daily workflows and benefit from a central, fully integrated solution.

„The partnership with CCN demonstrates that real-time transparency is no longer a luxury – it“s a true competitive advantage,“ says Schulze. „We transform scattered data into actionable insights – for better planning, sustainability, and customer service.“

BlueBoxCargo can be implemented quickly without any hardware installation and calculates precise CO emissions based on actual flight routes, aircraft types, and cargo weights. This makes sustainability measurable and reporting significantly easier.

Five years after its founding, BlueBox Systems stands for innovation made in Bonn – a start-up that has evolved from within the BusinessCode Group into an international player with a clear mission: more efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in global logistics.

About BlueBox Systems

BlueBox Systems, founded in Bonn in 2020 by logistics software expert BusinessCode, offers high-end solutions for freight tracking and logistics optimization.

The BlueBoxCargo solution is designed to revolutionize the way freight is tracked and managed, ensuring the smooth movement of goods by air and sea. The state-of-the-art tracking technology enables companies to harness the power of real-time data and save valuable time and money in their logistics processes through actionable insights. What used to be a black box in freight tracking becomes transparent with BlueBox Systems. With shippers knowing exactly where their shipments are at all times, they can proactively manage their logistics operations, anticipate potential delays, and mitigate risk to ultimately avoid costly disruptions and damage.

With BlueBox Systems, the future of freight tracking has begun. The company is committed to promoting efficiency, transparency and success in the global logistics landscape.

Company-Contact

BlueBox Systems

Martin Schulze

Am Hof 28

53113 Bonn

Phone: +49 228 33885400

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.bluebox-systems.com

Press

SCL – Strategy Communication Lötters

Christine Lötters

Zur Marterkapelle 30

53127 Bonn

Phone: 0171 48 11 803

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.sc-loetters.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.